Australian-based Tritium just won a global agreement to provide Shell with thousands of EV chargers

Tritium, is an EV charging manufacturer out of QLD, Australia. The company has tonight announced a major deal with Shell to provide direct current (“DC”) fast chargers for electric vehicles.

Tritium has executed a global framework agreement with Shell who are the world’s largest mobility retailer with over 46,000 retail sites, to provide fast charging technology and services.

This agreement is expected to help accelerate the supply of Tritium DC fast chargers to their business operations in Europe, South Africa, Asia, the Middle East and North America, in pursuit of Shell’s ambition to operate 500,000 charge points by 2025 and 2,500,000 by 2030.

“This is a great opportunity for Tritium. We have been selling EV charging infrastructure to Shell since 2020 and we’re thrilled to have been selected as a partner to Shell in this latest tender. It’s a vote of confidence in Tritium’s products and services and we look forward to supporting Shell in their endeavors to reduce emissions and enable the rapid electrification of transportation. Tritium technology has been designed to provide fast, rugged and reliable charging in any environment, and we look forward to working with Shell and its affiliates to deploy DC fast charging infrastructure all over the world.” Tritium CEO Jane Hunter.

The company recently announced their new PKM platform which is designed to scale to support larger-scale deployments that can roll out to meet demand.