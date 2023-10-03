Australian bp pulse chargers change to variable time and day of use pricing

bp pulse has emailed their existing Australian registered charging customers to say that they have changed from their previous flat price of 55c/kWh to a variable price depending on the day of the week and time of day.

Price signals are a well known method of encouraging efficient behaviours from market participants.

While some people will be annoyed that the pricing isn’t fixed anymore I think variable pricing is better because it means demand will spread out from a few peak times to longer periods across weekdays and weekends by day and night.

As you can see in the example screenshots I took below, the current prices for locations near me are 45c/kWh, 55c/kWh and 60c/kWh.

The following is a quote from the bp pulse email: