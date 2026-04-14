Australian businesses hit by up to 130% hardware cost spike as RAMaggeddon bites

The days of assuming your next hardware refresh would be cheaper, smarter, faster, better are officially over. For decades, the tech industry has relied on the predictable incline in specs and decline of component costs, but the perfect storm impacting the global memory market is currently turning that logic on its head.

Australian enterprises are now staring down the barrel of a once-in-a-decade disruption that is sending shockwaves through budgets. New data from Gartner suggests we are looking at a massive 130% surge in combined DRAM and SSD prices by the end of 2026.

This isn’t just a minor fluctuation in the supply chain or a temporary blip. We are seeing a fundamental shift in how hardware is priced, driven largely by the insatiable appetite for AI infrastructure.

The rise of RAMaggeddon

The term being thrown around industry circles is RAMaggeddon, and it describes a severe shortage of Dynamic Random Access Memory and flash storage. As hyperscalers and AI giants gobble up every available chip to power their LLMs, the rest of the enterprise market is being left to fight for the scraps.

This diversion of resources means that the components found in standard servers, PCs, and mobile devices are becoming increasingly scarce. When supply drops while demand remains at record highs, the impact on the bottom line is immediate and painful.

For Australian business, this means costs are climbing rapidly. The hardware that forms the backbone of our digital economy is no longer a commodity you can take for granted and that’s before we talk availability.

Real world impact on hardware pricing

The numbers coming out of the channel are frankly staggering for anyone used to traditional procurement cycles. Server prices have already jumped by 50 to 100% compared to where they sat in late 2025.

If you are looking at SSD-based storage, the situation is even more dire. Prices for flash storage have jumped between 75 and 150%, making large-scale storage projects significantly more expensive than originally budgeted.

This volatility is making it nearly impossible for procurement teams to plan with any degree of certainty. Vendors are now forced to send quotes with incredibly short validity periods because the market is moving so fast.

Lead times and the waiting game

It isn’t just the price that is causing headaches for IT procurement. Lead times for critical infrastructure are stretching out to five months or more in some cases.

This delay creates a massive ripple effect across digital transformation projects. If you can’t get the tin in the rack, you can’t deploy the software or services that the business is demanding.

The tension between long-term architecture plans and these short-term price shocks is intensifying every quarter. Australian IT leaders are being caught in the middle of what is being described as innovation inflation.

The AI boom is hurting your IT budget

The explosion of generative AI has changed the priority list for chip manufacturers overnight. High-bandwidth memory is required in massive quantities for AI training, and that production comes at the expense of traditional enterprise components.

Because the big players are willing to pay a premium to secure their AI future, the traditional enterprise market is being priced out. This is a structural shift that isn’t expected to self-correct anytime soon.

While we often think of AI as a software revolution, it is built on a physical foundation of silicon. Right now, that foundation is being diverted away from the servers and PCs that run our everyday businesses.

Strategic shifts in procurement

Rather than just paying the “AI tax” and hoping for the best, companies like Interactive are helping businesses rethink their approach. The goal is to move away from reactive buying and toward a more modeled consumption strategy.

In this environment, extending the life of existing assets is becoming a very attractive option. If a server is still performing well and is secure, keeping it in the rack for another year might be the smartest financial move.

Prioritising resilience and security over routine replacement is the new mantra. It is about keeping environments stable and future-ready without locking in these historically inflated costs.

Australian consumers impacted

While this might sound like a niche problem for tech departments, the reality is that these costs eventually hit the consumer. When the cost of infrastructure doubles, that pressure flows into the services we all rely on every day.

We are talking about healthcare systems, local government services, banking, and utilities. These sectors all run on the hardware that is currently doubling in price.

The priority for many Australian organisations is shifting from having the newest technology to keeping critical systems stable and reliable. Avoiding panic-driven decisions in a volatile market is now a key survival skill for executives.

Navigating this pressure requires a change in mindset from both the technology providers and the businesses they serve. Interactive has been working closely with customers to manage these inflationary pressures in real time.

“RAMaggeddon, the severe DRAM (Dynamic Random Access Memory) and flash shortage driven by AI infrastructure demand, has sent component prices to historic highs.” Alex Coates, Chief Executive Officer, Interactive.

Managing the client experience in this environment involves a lot of transparency and strategic planning. It is no longer just about selling a box, but about helping a business weather a genuine supply crisis.

The conversation is shifting from specs and speeds to asset life extension and risk mitigation. For many, the best strategy right now is to wait out the peak of the price hike where possible.

How to weather the storm

If your business is approaching a refresh cycle, the first step is to audit what you actually need versus what is just “nice to have.” High-density storage and high-RAM configurations are where the most significant price hikes are hitting.

Consider whether cloud-based alternatives or hybrid models can offset the need for immediate physical hardware purchases. However, keep in mind that cloud providers are also facing these same hardware costs, which may eventually show up in their billing.

Working closely with partners to get ahead of the five-month lead times is also essential. If you know you need hardware by the end of the year, the time to start that conversation is right now.

For more information, head to https://www.interactive.com.au