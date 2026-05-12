Australian Federal Budget 2026: Tech, EVs and the Future Made in Australia

The 2026/27 Federal Budget has been handed down by Treasurer Jim Chalmers, and there is a lot for tech enthusiasts and EV owners to unpack. This year, the focus is heavily on the Future Made in Australia initiative, which looks to pivot our economy toward high-tech manufacturing and renewable energy.

The government is betting big on our ability to not just dig things out of the ground but to process and build the technologies that will power the next decade. For those of us following the local tech landscape, it is clear that digital infrastructure and the energy transition are the twin pillars of this year’s fiscal plan.

Future Made in Australia and manufacturing

The centrepiece of the budget is a massive A$22.7 billion investment over the next decade to support the Future Made in Australia program. This includes significant tax incentives for critical mineral processing and renewable energy components like solar panels and battery storage.

The government is aiming to make Australia a more attractive destination for tech investment by lowering the cost of doing business in these high-growth sectors. By focusing on local production, we are seeing a strategic move to secure our supply chains and reduce our reliance on international shipping for essential hardware.

“Our Future Made in Australia plan is about a simple idea – that Australia’s best years are ahead of us, if we have the courage and the conviction to seize the opportunities of the energy transition.” Jim Chalmers, Treasurer, Australian Government.

Digital infrastructure and cyber security

Cyber security remains a top tier priority with the government allocating A$1.3 billion over the next five years to bolster our national defences. This funding is designed to help the Australian Signals Directorate and other agencies stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated digital threats.

There is also a strong focus on protecting our critical infrastructure from foreign interference and ensuring that our essential services remain online and secure. We are seeing a more proactive approach to threat detection and a commitment to helping small businesses improve their own cyber resilience.

Government services are also getting a digital facelift with significant funding directed toward modernising legacy IT systems across various departments. This investment is aimed at making interactions with the government more seamless for citizens through better apps and more efficient backend processing.

Electric vehicles and charging networks

For the EV community, the budget continues to support the rollout of charging infrastructure with a focus on regional and remote areas of Australia. The goal is to eliminate range anxiety and make electric transport a viable option for everyone, regardless of where they live.

While some of the broader tax incentives for electric vehicles are being maintained, there is a clear shift toward supporting the infrastructure that makes these cars practical. We are seeing more funding for the National Electric Vehicle Strategy to ensure that our roads are ready for the influx of new models arriving on our shores.

The government is also looking at how we can leverage our domestic critical minerals to build a local battery manufacturing industry. This could eventually lead to Australian-made batteries powering the EVs we drive every day, which would be a massive win for the local tech sector.

Renewable energy and the grid

Renewable energy is at the heart of this budget, with billions of dollars allocated to transforming our national energy grid. The focus is on integrating more solar and wind power while maintaining the stability and reliability that households and businesses demand.

New incentives have been introduced for large-scale battery storage projects, which are essential for managing the intermittent nature of renewable energy. This is a critical step in our transition away from fossil fuels and toward a cleaner, more sustainable energy future.

There is also support for hydrogen technology, which the government sees as a key part of our future energy mix, particularly for heavy industry and transport. Australia has the potential to be a global leader in green hydrogen, and this budget provides the seed funding to help make that a reality.

Innovation and the startup ecosystem

The budget includes several measures aimed at fostering innovation and supporting the next generation of Australian tech startups. This includes funding for research and development and programs designed to help small tech companies scale up and compete on the global stage.

The government is also investing in digital skills and training to ensure that we have the workforce needed to power a high-tech economy. Free TAFE places in technology and clean energy courses are being extended to help bridge the current skills gap.

By investing in both people and technology, the government is looking to create a sustainable innovation ecosystem that can drive economic growth for years to come. This is a welcome move for anyone involved in the local startup scene or looking to start a career in tech.

Digital identity and privacy

The rollout of the national Digital ID system is receiving further funding to ensure it is secure and easy to use for all Australians. This system is designed to give people more control over their personal data while making it easier to prove who they are online.

Strict privacy safeguards are being built into the system to protect against data breaches and identity theft. The government is working closely with privacy advocates and tech experts to ensure that the system meets the highest standards of security.

As we move toward a more digital economy, having a trusted and secure way to verify our identity is becoming increasingly important. The investment in Digital ID is a key part of the government’s strategy to make Australia a leading digital economy by 2030.

Artificial intelligence and future tech

Artificial intelligence is another area receiving attention in the budget, with funding for the safe and responsible development of AI technologies. The government is looking at how AI can be used to improve productivity across the economy while also addressing the ethical and social challenges it presents.

There is support for the establishment of AI hubs and research centres to help Australia stay at the forefront of this rapidly evolving field. This includes looking at how AI can be applied in sectors like healthcare, agriculture and manufacturing to drive innovation.

By taking a proactive approach to AI the government is hoping to position Australia as a leader in the development of ethical and trustworthy AI systems. This is an important step in ensuring that we can reap the benefits of AI while also managing its risks.

Final thoughts on the 2026 budget

The 2026/27 Federal Budget is a clear statement of intent from the government that technology and innovation are central to Australia’s future. The massive investment in the Future Made in Australia initiative and renewable energy shows a commitment to long-term structural change in our economy.

While there are always areas that could use more support, the overall direction of the budget is positive for the tech sector. The focus on cyber security, digital infrastructure and skills training provides a solid foundation for future growth.

We look forward to seeing how these initiatives roll out over the coming months and the impact they have on the local tech landscape.

For more information, head to https://budget.gov.au/