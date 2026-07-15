Australian Government attempts to regulate AI

The federal government has officially stepped into the artificial intelligence arena with a massive policy pivot. In a major address at the University of Sydney, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese outlined a new national strategy titled AI in Australia’s Interests. The announcement marks a significant gear shift, moving away from the previous light-touch approach to lay down firm ground rules for the tech sector.

For anyone running a digital business or creating content online, this is a fascinating moment. We have spent the last few years watching generative AI tools completely rewrite the rules of productivity, and the government is finally attempting to catch up.

The headline act of the prime minister’s announcement is the immediate creation of a dedicated Office of AI. This brand new regulatory body will sit right inside the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet.

Until now, Australia’s approach to AI policy has been incredibly fragmented. We have seen different states and individual departments trying to handle the tech revolution completely in isolation.

The new office is designed to bring everything under a single national framework to coordinate a proper tech policy. Albanese wants to ensure that Australia is not just a passive consumer of global technology, but an active manager of its domestic impacts.

We're making sure AI works in Australia's interests. pic.twitter.com/mbGDfCijoB — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) July 15, 2026

The new rules for energy-hungry data centres

If you follow the enterprise infrastructure landscape, you already know that AI data centres are incredibly hungry beasts. Training modern large language models requires a staggering amount of electricity and water to keep massive hardware setups from melting down.

Under the new standards expected to be legislated soon, the government is cracking down on these massive facilities. Large data centre operators will now face a strict legal obligation to underwrite their own new power supply.

This means the big tech players will have to foot the bill for their own grid connection costs. The goal is to ensure that massive corporate operations do not strain local infrastructure and cause household energy bills to skyrocket.

As more Australians switch to electric vehicles and look to electrify their homes, the last thing the grid needs is uncoordinated commercial pressure. Adding gigawatt-scale data centres without a clear plan would be a logistical disaster for our domestic energy transition.

Data centres will also be forced to reduce their power consumption during peak periods to maintain grid stability. The framework also introduces strict new mandates to minimise their industrial water usage.

The message to international tech companies is clear. They are highly welcome to build infrastructure in Australia, but they cannot drain our water supplies or break our electricity grid in the process.

Are we leading the world or just catching up

Albanese claims this legislative framework will be a world first. However, if you look closely at what is happening across the global tech landscape, these requirements are not a massive surprise. In the United States, the AI infrastructure boom has been running at a breakneck pace for years. Over there, the major tech players are already funding their own energy infrastructure out of pure necessity.

The existing power grids in major American tech hubs simply cannot handle the load of new hyperscale facilities. Companies like Microsoft, Amazon, and Google have quickly realized that if they want to win the AI race, they have to bring their own power to the table.

We are already seeing massive corporate agreements to fund new wind, solar, and even nuclear energy projects overseas.

Microsoft recently signed a deal to help bring a reactor back online at Three Mile Island specifically to power its AI operations.

Amazon has purchased a data centre campus directly connected to a nuclear plant in Pennsylvania.

Google is investing heavily in advanced geothermal energy to secure reliable, round-the-clock clean power.

The reality is that underwriting new energy generation has already become the standard cost of doing business globally. The proposed Australian rules are essentially taking these international commercial realities and encoding them into local law.

Albanese’s new AI Office is a step toward national coordination, but as primarily consumers of offshore models, not builders, we don’t need heavy new regulation or bureaucracy.

We lack the power infrastructure and copyright flexibility for local foundational models.

Like the… — Ben Thompson (@bnthompson) July 15, 2026

The extreme power demands of modern hardware

To understand why the government is forcing data centres to build their own power supplies, you have to look at the hardware driving the boom. The current generation of AI accelerators are incredibly power-hungry components. A single Nvidia H100 GPU can draw up to 700 watts of power under heavy workloads. The newer Blackwell B200 architecture pushes that consumption well over 1000 watts per individual chip.

When tech companies string tens of thousands of these chips together to train a frontier model, the energy demand matches that of a small city. Traditional cloud computing racks usually draw around 10 to 15 kilowatts, but high-density AI racks can easily pull north of 100 kilowatts.

If an operator dropped a massive AI facility onto the Australian grid tomorrow without independent generation, the local system would struggle to cope. The government’s mandate is a highly practical way to protect consumers from the raw physical costs of the global tech boom.

The situation is identical when it comes to industrial water efficiency. Traditional data centres use vast amounts of water in cooling towers to keep servers from overheating. Because AI clusters run significantly hotter, some communities overseas have fiercely resisted data centres draining municipal water supplies. In response, the tech industry has been forced to innovate rapidly and techniques like direct-to-chip liquid cooling and closed-loop immersion cooling are fast becoming the global standard.

The new Australian framework is simply demanding that multinational companies bring their best global engineering practices to our shores.

The grand illusion of copyright protection

While the data centre rules match global trends, the prime minister used his address to take a firm stand on intellectual property. He promised to protect Australian content creators from having their work ingested by large language models without permission.

“Not everything produced in Australia is up for grabs. Australian writers, musicians, artists, and journalists must retain ownership and control of their work.” Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister, Australian Government.

This rhetoric plays incredibly well to a domestic audience of artists, musicians, and journalists. The government wants to draw a clear line in the sand to protect local cultural output from being used as free fuel for foreign AI models.

While the sentiment is excellent, the actual mechanics of enforcing this vision are mind-bogglingly complex. When you look at how the global AI industry operates, providing absolute assurances to creators seems almost impossible to deliver.

Consider the generative tools that consumers are already using every day. A user can jump onto a music generation platform like Suno and prompt it to create a pub rock song that sounds identical to a classic Australian band. The same issue applies to visual arts tools like Nano Banana or Midjourney. A user can easily generate an image that perfectly mimics the distinct lighting, composition, and style of a prominent local photographer.

In these cases, the AI model has clearly learned from Australian content to deliver the final result. However, proving an explicit copyright violation under current laws is an absolute nightmare.

The reality of international jurisdiction and web scraping

AI models do not copy and paste source files, they learn mathematical patterns and relationships from billions of data points. Pinpointing the exact piece of Australian content that influenced a specific generated track or image is incredibly difficult.

Even if a local creator managed to definitively prove their work was stolen, the legal path to justice is completely broken. The vast majority of major AI developers operate entirely out of the United States. Launching a long and expensive legal battle against a Silicon Valley giant with unlimited financial resources is out of reach for independent creators. The average Australian freelancer simply does not have the money to fight a multi-million dollar lawsuit overseas.

Local legislation cannot easily control companies operating outside of our geographic borders. The internet remains a globalised space, and enforcing domestic copyright rules on foreign servers is a jurisdictional puzzle that has not been solved.

The fundamental challenge stems from the architecture of the open web. The reality is that if data is publicly accessible to search engines, it is highly vulnerable to AI scraping bots.

For decades, we have built websites to be easily discovered and indexed by search crawlers. The transition from indexing search results to vacuuming up training data happened almost invisibly across the tech industry.

It is not just automated bots doing the heavy lifting either. Data brokers constantly bundle up massive sets of public information to sell directly to AI developers. Once content is published online, creators effectively lose control over how that data is processed.

The two-tiered web and the honor system

We are starting to see some commercial licensing agreements take place, but they are reserved for the biggest players. Large media companies with extensive archives are successfully striking multi-million dollar deals to open their paywalls to AI firms.

This is creating a distinct two-tiered digital economy. The massive corporate publishers with deep pockets and active legal teams get compensated for their data, while independent creators and open web publishers get nothing.

Currently, the best defence mechanism available to an ordinary website owner is incredibly fragile. The tech industry is slowly adopting voluntary standards for data scraping opt-outs, such as ai.txt or llm.txt files. These instruction files act as a digital do-not-trespass sign on your server. You can add a few lines of code asking AI web crawlers to please leave your original content alone.

The glaring problem is that this entire system relies purely on the honor system. Website owners are completely dependent on international AI startups choosing to look for and respect those tiny text files.

While highly scrutinised companies might follow the rules to avoid public backlash, countless open-source scrapers simply ignore them. A text file is not a security barrier, it is a polite request that is routinely bypassed by automated scrapers.

The technical nightmare of machine unlearning

There is another massive technical hurdle that policymakers rarely mention during press conferences. What happens if a local creator successfully proves their work was used illegally and demands its immediate removal?

In a traditional database, you simply locate the offending file and hit delete. In a neural network, the training data does not exist as a separate file that can be surgically extracted.

The information is completely baked into a complex web of mathematical weights and biases across billions of parameters. Removing the influence of a specific dataset is a nascent field of computer science known as machine unlearning.

Currently, the only guaranteed way to remove copyrighted material from a model is to wipe it completely and retrain it from scratch. Given that training a frontier model can cost upwards of A$150,000,000 in raw compute time, tech companies will fight tooth and nail against it.

This means that even if the new Office of AI introduces strict rules, applying them retroactively to existing models is practically unworkable. The data has already been ingested, the models are already live, and the bell cannot be easily unrung.

The legislative timeline ahead

The grand strategy has been announced, but the actual implementation will take a considerable amount of time. The federal government plans to take the framework to National Cabinet in August, with the goal of legislating the final standards by early 2027.

In the fast-moving world of artificial intelligence, early 2027 feels like an absolute lifetime away. The underlying technology will undoubtedly evolve multiple times over before these rules ever hit the parliament floor.

The models will be exponentially more efficient, the hardware requirements will change, and global regulations will move forward. The new Office of AI will need to be incredibly agile to ensure these standards remain relevant by the time they are actually enforced.

Despite the slow legislative timeline, creating a single national framework is a necessary first step for the country. It signals that the government is finally treating AI as a foundational infrastructure priority rather than a minor tech issue.

We are largely just catching up to the commercial realities of the US infrastructure market, but streamlining local approvals under a single watchdog is a smart play. Now we just have to wait and see if the new office has the teeth to enforce these high standards when the global tech giants arrive.

For more information, head to Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet.