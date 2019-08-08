Australian Tesla Model 3 Performance pulls amazing 3.15s 0-100km/hr time

During this week’s Australia media launch of the Model 3 in Australia, I had the opportunity to jump on a track and test the car. One of the tests, was to test just how fast the car is.

The website figures list the Model 3 Performance as having a 0-100km/h time of 3.4 seconds, that’s approaching supercar territory.

On the day I captured the drive on 2x GoPro Hero 7s and it was only when editing the footage I discovered just how fast the car was.

Pulling up to a complete stop, with around 87% battery charge remaining, I stood on the right pedal. The car raced to a 0-100km/h time of just 3.15 seconds, a full 0.25 seconds under Tesla’s rated or advertised time.

If you’re buying a Tesla, please support techAU and use our unique referral link for 1,500km of free Supercharging – https://ts.la/jason45054

That is stunning, there’s only a few production cars on the road that could beat that and all have much higher price tags.

Disclaimer: I didn’t have any 3rd party acceleration timers in the car, so can’t compare and contrast the accuracy of the speedo. I’m sure after the Model 3 reaches Australian customers later this month, many others will visit a track and try to beat this time.