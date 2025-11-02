Australia’s cheapest EV is now available to order, meet the BYD Atto1

The electric vehicle (EV) conversation in Australia has always had an elephant in the room: the price tag. For too long, the barrier to entry has been set too high, leaving many with more conservative budgets looking past EV options.

That era of high prices is officially coming to an end, thanks to Chinese powerhouse BYD. Having already made a dent with the Atto 3 SUV and the Dolphin hatch, now a new champion has emerged to in new EV market.

The new price point that changes everything

BYD has launched the Atto 1, a compact electric hatch that is poised to become Australia’s most affordable electric car, period. While the Atto 3 and Dolphin chipped away at the A$40,000 and A$30,000 ceilings respectively, the Atto 1 is set to smash through the barrier below that.

The BYD Atto 1 is expected to cost A$25,000, before on-road costs. This is not just cheap for an EV, it positions it directly against the cheapest, smallest petrol cars currently on the market and is now a practical option for many to consider as their first vehicle. This means we are about to see a generation of new drivers that start and end their driving careers in electric vehicles.

The upfront sticker price is one thing, but as we know, a vehicle’s total cost of ownership is actually the most important number. The Atto 1 will feature lower running-cost, one of the biggest benefits of EV ownership, making it appeal to city commuters, and as a genuine second-car option for families.

Pre-orders are open

The BYD Australia website now allows you to pre-order the car, moving through the store interface to select your model, colour, and delivery option.

The store entry level BYD Atto 1 Essential comes with:

Ultra-Safe BYD Blade Battery – 30 kWh

Maximum Power – 65 kW

Maximum Torque – 175 Nm

Up to 220km WLTP range

Front-wheel drive

0-100km/h – 11.1s

15-inch steel wheels

Complimentary 1 Year Roadside Assistance included

The BYD Atto 1 Premium comes with:

Ultra-Safe BYD Blade Battery – 43.2 kWh

Maximum Power – 115 kW

Maximum Torque – 220 Nm

Up to 310km WLTP range

Front-wheel drive

0-100km/h – 9.1s

16-inch alloy wheels

Complimentary 1 Year Roadside Assistance included

Buyers also get the choice of 4 colours, including Apricity White (included), Arctic Silver, Sprout Green and Cosmos Black. When it comes to wheels, you’ll get 15″ steel wheels with the Essential, or 16″ alloy wheels with the Premium.

When it comes to interior, there is just a single option, a Black/Grey Combo that looks quite nice.

Overall, while the performance and range are modest to more expensive models, for the price point, these seem quite reasonable. As our charging infrastructure continues to rollout, smaller ranges are practical, but the Atto 1 Premium with up to 310km (WLTP) is the pick for me, assuming it doesn’t spike the price significantly for the larger battery.

It’s hard to say that a 9.1s or 11.1 second 0-100km times are going to light up the streets, but for those familiar with the small car segment at these prices, these won’t be out of sync.

Small car, big technology

While the price is tiny, the Atto 1 still benefits from BYD’s advanced, proprietary electric vehicle technology.

The Atto 1 will utilise BYD’s acclaimed Blade Battery technology, known for its superior thermal stability, safety, and longevity, built right into the structure of the car for added rigidity which they hope is a significant selling point.

The expected battery capacities are expected to be around 30 kWh and a larger one around 43 kWh. With the battery remaining the single largest cost of an EV, leveraging smaller batteries is definitely a technique to bring the price down, rather than a revolution in aerodynamic efficiency.

Even the cheapest BYD brings with it modern cabin tech. Expect to see the familiar rotating touchscreen, which has become a signature feature of the brand, alongside over-the-air software update capability and a comprehensive suite of safety features. This blend of affordability and advanced tech is what makes BYD such a formidable market force.

The electric tipping point

While this car won’t meet everyone’s needs, it is an important product in the Australian market. By dropping the entry price of a new electric car to a level competitive with any cheap, new car, it forces the entire industry, from European brands to Japanese and Korean manufacturers – to re-evaluate their pricing strategies.

“When you introduce a full five-seater, five-star safety rated vehicle with a 300-kilometre-plus range at the A$25,000 mark, it fundamentally changes the maths for Australian consumers. The Atto 1 is the vehicle that will convert the vast middle-ground of motorists who have been hesitant due to cost. It is the catalyst for genuine mass EV adoption.” Stephen Collins, Chief Operating Officer, EV Direct (BYD’s Australian Distributor).

We’ll need to watch the vehicle sales data after the first quarter of customer deliveries to see just how significant this new price point really is and how well the Atto 1 does. Let’s hope this spurs another price war for the title of Australia’s cheapest (new) EV.

When it comes to delivery, BYD have Experience Centres around Australia for convenient vehicle collection. If your closest BYD Experience Centre is a little too far away, they do offer Regional Home Delivery at an additional cost.

Pre-orders require a $1,000 fully refundable order fee.

The Atto 1 adds to a growing lineup of vehciles from BYD in the Australian market, now numbering 10, ranging across pure EVs to Hybrids.

For more information, head to BYD Automotive Australia