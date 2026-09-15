Australia’s cheapest new car is electric! BYD Atto 1 drops to just A$19,990 driveaway

For years, the biggest barrier stopping everyday Australian drivers from jumping into an electric vehicle has been the upfront price tag. While battery technology matured and long-distance charging networks expanded, buying a brand-new EV still meant parting with north of A$35,000 to A$40,000.

That barrier just collapsed. BYD has slashed the price of its entry-level hatchback, the Atto 1 Essential, bringing it down to a national driveaway price of A$19,990.

This is not just a milestone for electric cars. At under twenty grand out the door, the Atto 1 has undercut cheap petrol runabouts like the MG3 and Kia Picanto to become the cheapest brand-new car on sale in Australia, regardless of powertrain.

If you visit BYD’s Australian website right now, you might notice a curious pricing anomaly. The main vehicle list price is still displayed as A$23,990, yet scrolling down to the actual ordering calculator and checkout banner reveals the updated nationwide driveaway total of A$19,990. It is a massive adjustment that fundamentally resets expectations for budget motoring.

Performance and driving dynamics

Let us be completely honest from the outset: the Atto 1 Essential will not break any quarter-mile speed records.

Under the bonnet sits a single front-mounted electric motor producing 65kW of power and 175Nm of torque. That delivers a zero to 100km/h sprint time in around 11.1 seconds.

While that sounds modest on paper, the immediate torque delivery typical of an electric drivetrain makes it feel responsive off the line at lower speeds. For navigating tight city streets, zipping between roundabouts, and merging into suburban traffic, it offers plenty of punch.

Its compact footprint makes it nimble, easy to steer through narrow lanes, and painless to slide into tight parallel parking spots where larger SUVs struggle.

Battery, range, and real-world expectations

The Atto 1 Essential comes fitted with a 30kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) Blade Battery. Under the official WLTP testing cycle, BYD rates the Essential model for up to 220km of driving on a full charge.

WLTP figures are always laboratory estimates. In real-world Australian conditions, accounting for air conditioning usage, hills, and a mix of suburban and arterial driving, you should realistically expect around 190km of range from a full 100% charge.

If you are looking for a vehicle to tackle a 1,000-kilometre outback road trip every weekend, this is not that car. However, when you consider that the average Australian daily commute is under 40 kilometres, 190km of usable range easily covers four to five days of routine city commuting, school drop-offs, and grocery runs between charges.

Cabin layout, practical storage, and technology

Inside, the Atto 1 is configured strictly as a four-seater hatchback, rather than squeezing in a useless narrow middle rear seat. Four adults can sit comfortably for urban journeys.

Boot space starts at 308 litres with the rear seats up, which is ample room for weekly groceries, gym bags, or a pram. If you need extra cargo room, the rear seats fold down to expand total storage capacity to 1,037 litres.

Despite the budget price, BYD has not stripped out modern digital essentials. The dashboard features a 7-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel and a 10.1-inch central infotainment touchscreen supporting wired and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Keyless entry, push-button start, and synthetic leather upholstery all come standard.

Safety features

Safety has often been a weak point for ultra-cheap sub-A$20k petrol hatchbacks, but the Atto 1 maintains a substantial active and passive safety package straight out of the box.

Standard safety kit includes:

Autonomous emergency braking

Adaptive cruise control

Lane-keep assist

Traffic sign recognition

Reversing camera with rear parking sensors

Six airbags covering front, front-side, and full-length side curtains

Vehicle-to-load functionality

One standout feature on the Atto 1 that deserves attention is Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) support.

V2L allows you to use the car’s 30kWh high-voltage traction battery as a massive portable power bank. By plugging an adapter into the vehicle’s charge port, you get standard 240V AC output to run appliances like laptops, camping fridges, power tools, or coffee machines when outdoors. In the event of a home blackout, that 30kWh battery can easily keep essential household electronics and fridges powered for days.

V2L is a premium capability that is frequently omitted from entry-level EVs or reserved for vehicles costing more than A$50,000, making its inclusion on a sub-A$20k car impressive.

Charging, network access, and accessories

When charging on the road, the Atto 1 uses the industry-standard CCS2 connector, giving you universal access to Australia’s public DC fast-charging networks, including Evie Networks, Chargefox, BP Pulse, and Tesla Superchargers open to all EVs.

The Essential supports DC fast charging up to 65kW, taking the 30kWh battery from 10% to 80% in approximately 30 minutes.

For home charging, AC charging is supported up to 11kW.

It is important to note an accessory detail when buying: the standard portable home trickle charger is not bundled in the base price and must be purchased as an accessory if you do not already own one.

Most owners will either buy the standard 10A portable cable for plugging into regular household power points or install a dedicated Level 2 wallbox in their garage.

Warranty and software updates

BYD backs the Atto 1 with a 6-year or 150,000km vehicle warranty, alongside an 8-year or 160,000km traction battery warranty.

The vehicle platform supports over-the-air (OTA) software updates, meaning navigation maps, infotainment features, and vehicle system refinements can be delivered remotely over time without requiring regular trips to a dealership service centre.

The bottom line

The sub-A$20k price cut on the BYD Atto 1 Essential represents a turning point for the local market. It removes the price premium of going electric and delivers a well-equipped, safe, and exceptionally economical urban runabout for less than the price of many used cars.

For more information, head to BYD Automotive Australia.