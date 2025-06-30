Australia’s controversial New Vehicle Efficiency Standard credit and debit system begins tomorrow

Australia’s automotive industry will wake up to a new reality tomorrow morning, with the official commencement of the New Vehicle Efficiency Standard’s (NVES) credit and debit system. This marks one of the most significant regulatory shifts for the car industry in a century, fundamentally changing how new vehicles are supplied to the Australian market.

From tomorrow, July 1st, 2025, vehicle manufacturers will be accountable for the emissions of the cars they import. Low and zero-emission vehicles will earn credits, while those exceeding set carbon dioxide (CO2) targets will incur debits, a system designed to drive a greater supply of cleaner cars to our shores.

The Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI), the peak body for Australia’s car industry, says manufacturers have been working diligently to prepare for this change. This has involved substantial investments in new models, compliance systems, and getting the market ready for the transition.

“There are now more than 100 electric vehicle (EV) models and more than 50 plug-in hybrids available to Australian consumers”.

However, he cautioned that simply having the cars available is only one piece of the puzzle.

The demand challenge

Despite the wider variety of electric and low-emission vehicles on showroom floors, consumer uptake remains a significant hurdle. According to the FCAI, EVs currently account for less than 10% of new vehicle sales, a figure that falls short of earlier projections and what’s needed to meet the scheme’s goals.

“But supply is only part of the equation. Demand remains constrained by a lack of affordability, infrastructure and consumer confidence, factors that the Government must address if the NVES is to succeed.” FCAI chief executive Tony Weber

Aggressive targets ahead

The NVES is designed with progressively stricter targets each year through to 2029. This means the pressure on manufacturers to sell a higher proportion of low-emission vehicles will only intensify.

The Hurdles

This is well below the level needed to meet the NVES objective, which is driven by aggressive targets that become vastly more stringent every year until 2029.

Cost and Confidence

The lack of public recharging and total cost of EV ownership remain major hurdles, especially as electricity prices skyrocket around the country.

The FCAI is calling on the government to increase its efforts to support the transition for the average Australian car buyer, not just those who are early adopters of new technology. The cost of purchasing an EV, while decreasing, is still a significant barrier for many, alongside concerns about the availability and reliability of public charging infrastructure.

“What is needed now is a serious, coordinated effort to make the transition viable for all Australians, not just early adopters. To date, the Government has not put in that effort,” FCAI chief executive Tony Weber

As the NVES now moves from theory to practice, all eyes will be on the automotive industry’s ability to balance the scheme’s requirements with the realities of the Australian market.

The coming months will be critical in determining the real-world impact of this new standard on the cars we drive and how quickly Australia can shift towards a cleaner transport future.

For more information, head to https://www.infrastructure.gov.au/infrastructure-transport-vehicles/vehicles/new-vehicle-efficiency-standard