Australia’s EV industry could reach 15% of new car sales by the end of the year

It is shaping up to be another massive year for electrification across Australia, driven by aggressive price drops and a serious influx of charging infrastructure.

JET Charge has just unpacked the latest consumer sales data, uncovering the trends that defined last year and forming some bold predictions for the road ahead in 2026.

The 2025 recap shows the EV market comfortably exceeded industry forecasting, growing 38% from the previous year with a total of 156,958 electric vehicles sold. This growth was primarily fueled by increased buyer choice and cost reductions, with the Medium SUV and Ute segments doing the heavy lifting for the industry.

Mid-sized SUVs currently represent the majority of EV sales and serve as a crystal ball for our electric future, with segment share jumping from 16% to 27% in just twelve months. This surge is thanks to a massive increase in choice, with 45 models available in 2025 compared to just 30 in the year prior.

The price gap in this category is narrowing quickly, with the EV premium for Medium SUVs now sitting at a relatively slim 18-22% compared to their petrol counterparts. This makes the jump to electric much more palatable for families looking to upgrade their primary vehicle without a massive financial hurdle.

Perhaps the biggest surprise was the emergence of electric Utes, which became the second-largest segment in 2025. Sales in this category skyrocketed from a tiny 362 units in 2024 to a staggering 20,622 units in 2025, capturing around 8% of the overall segment.

This charge was largely led by the success of the BYD Shark, which has quickly asserted its dominance (Note: Jet Charge include Hybrids in their EV definition, techAU doesn’t). It finished the year as the 4th highest-selling ute overall with a 7% market share, proving that Australian tradies and weekend warriors are ready to plug in.

Small SUVs maintained their market share, but growth here is still being hampered by a price premium of 40-45%. This segment is highly price-sensitive, and these vehicles are less popular with novated leasing customers who typically hunt for the Fringe Benefits Tax (FBT) exemption.

Interestingly, small passenger vehicles actually went backwards as buyers looked for more certainty in a challenging economic environment. The Medium Passenger segment also saw a decline, mostly due to a shift in buyer preference away from the previously dominant Tesla Model 3.

The New Vehicle Efficiency Standard (NVES) and FBT exemptions are clearly steering the market toward larger electrified vehicles. Manufacturers are prioritising the electrification of larger models to reduce their NVES liability, which aligns perfectly with where the novated leasing demand sits.

Looking ahead to the 2026 forecast

Medium SUVs will continue to drive the bulk of EV sales in 2026 due to the combination of model variety and nearing price parity. This competitive environment is forcing manufacturers to be more aggressive with their offerings, which is great news for the consumer.

“This is both the biggest story of the EV market right now and where the rest of the EV market needs to get to – a highly competitive market of EV options with an increasingly narrow price gap to non-EV alternatives,” Kristian Handberg, Head of Future Business, JET Charge.

The economics of owning an EV have never looked better for the average Australian. Many passenger vehicles, SUVs, and light commercial vans have now reached cost parity with internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles on a whole-of-life basis.

Since 2022, several high-volume EV models have seen price reductions of 20% to 40%, with some even dropping below the $30,000 mark. Take the BYD Atto 1, for example, which sells for A$23,990 plus on-roads, making it roughly A$27,000 drive-away.

That puts it right in the same conversation as a Toyota Yaris, Mazda 2, or Suzuki Swift. While upfront costs can still vary, the savings in fuel, maintenance, and servicing quickly offset the initial investment for most drivers.

This economic reality is expected to drive a large-scale adoption of EV fleets as companies wake up to the bottom-line benefits. Fleet managers are increasingly looking at the long-term data rather than just the initial sticker price.

“It’s time for the EV market to go mainstream and the next twelve months will set the pace for the transition. With electric options for everyone and the purchase price gap decreasing, the whole-of-life cost argument should make the choice easy for any driver, and most importantly, for fleet managers,” Kristian Handberg, Head of Future Business, JET Charge.

The work left to do

Even with this momentum, reaching the Australian Energy Market Operator’s “Slower Growth” target of 240,000 sales in 2026 will be a challenge. The Federal Government’s stance on FBT exemptions will be the ultimate decider in whether we stay on track for our 2035 emissions targets.

JET Charge forecasts sales of roughly 195,000 new EVs in 2026, reaching a 15% market share. Without that incentive, those numbers are predicted to stall at around 167,000 units and a 13% market share.

However, two major industry moves are expected to provide a tailwind regardless of government policy. We are expecting a rapid surge in public charging installations across both metro and highway locations as property developers realise there is profit to be made.

More chargers on the road will finally start to dismantle the range anxiety misconceptions that still linger in some parts of the country. This infrastructure growth is essential for convincing the next wave of adopters that an EV can handle a road trip.

Secondly, the transition of corporate fleets will accelerate as the total cost of ownership (TCO) becomes impossible for managers to ignore. Once the big players move, the second-hand market will eventually benefit from a steady supply of well-maintained vehicles.

The movers and shakers of 2026

BYD is tipped to remain the overall EV sales leader in Australia through 2026. For the first time, they are expected to hold the crown for the highest-selling individual model with either the Sealion 7 or the Shark 6.

There are several other heavy hitters entering the arena this year that will likely change the landscape of our roads. The Toyota Hilux BEV is perhaps the most anticipated arrival, marking Toyota’s first fully electric version of Australia’s favourite workhorse.

Given Toyota’s massive dealer network and strong resale value, this will be a massive deal for fleet buyers and regional operators. It represents a significant shift for a brand that has traditionally been slower to embrace full electrification.

The Kia EV4 is another one to watch, targeting fleet buyers who still prefer a passenger vehicle over a high-riding SUV. Hyundai will also be aggressive with the Elexio, a Medium SUV designed for families that balances range with everyday practicality.

The Elexio may benefit significantly from its Chinese build origins, allowing Hyundai to keep pricing highly competitive. Other major contenders include the Xpeng G6, the Kia PV5 van, and the Geely EX2 small hatchback.

These new entrants will ensure that no matter your budget or your use case, there is likely an electric option that stacks up financially. The era of the EV tax is rapidly coming to an end, replaced by a market where the electric choice is simply the logical one.

