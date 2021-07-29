Australia’s first all-electric aquatic centre in Melbourne to reduce energy by ~80% thanks to solar and heat pump system

In Melbourne’s West, a new Aquatic and Wellness Centre in Keilor Downs will be the first all-electric aquatic centre in Australia, cutting energy use by up to 80 per cent.

The Brimbank Council will receive $1.53 million of investment from the Australian Government via the Australian Renewable Energy Agency ARENA. This funding will go towards an integrated renewable energy system, as part of the new $60 million centre.

The Brimbank Aquatic and Wellness Centre is on target to achieve a world-leading ‘6 Star Green Star’ rating.

We’re aiming for this project to demonstrate the first all-electric aquatic centre in Australia. Council thanks the Australian Government and Energy Minister Angus Taylor for investing in this important project. This $1.53 million investment means the Brimbank Aquatic and Wellness Centre will use 100 per cent renewable energy for heating and cooling across the whole centre. This is an important step towards reaching Council’s Climate Emergency Plan 2020-2025 (Plan) target of net zero emissions for Council operations by 2030. Brimbank Mayor, Cr Ranka Rasic

The new center shifts away from traditional gas boilers used to heat and cool water and air at other aquatic centres, the centre will instead install an all-electric heat-pump system for heating and cooling. It will also use an 88,000 litre hot water storage system that acts as a big ‘thermal battery’, and 500 kW of solar panels.

When the rooftop solar panels are generating power, this will power the heat pump system to heat and cool the centre. Any additional electricity needed will be purchased through a 100 per cent renewable energy power purchase agreement.

This new system doesn’t come cheap at $8.1 million, however that integrated energy system will demonstrate that a model combining heat pumps with renewable energy solutions will be both technically and commercially feasible to help increase this implementation by other local governments and businesses around Australia.

Construction of the Brimbank Aquatic and Wellness Centre is well underway and on track for completion in mid-2022.

The state-of-the-art centre will feature a 50 metre, 10 lane swimming pool, two massive water slides, wellness centre, 24 hour gym, community program room and more.

“We are thrilled that this state-of-the-art centre will showcase best practice in sustainable design – while delivering first class aquatic facilities and preventative health, education and social services, all under the one roof. We’ve designed this centre to be a place where community can exercise, be healthy and have fun while also accessing health and wellbeing support through co-located services. Once completed, the Brimbank Aquatic and Wellness Centre will be strategically positioned to become a COVID-19 Support and Recovery Centre for Melbourne’s West.” Brimbank Mayor, Cr Ranka Rasic

