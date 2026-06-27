Australia’s first electric bendy bus is here, built in Perth

Public transport is about to get a massive, silent, zero emission upgrade that will make your daily commute a whole lot greener. Western Australia is officially leading the charge on high capacity clean transit, showing the rest of the country how it is done.

Volvo Buses and local manufacturing heavyweight Volgren have teamed up to pull the wrapping off Australia’s very first fully electric articulated bus. For those of us who spent our school years riding in the back section, this is the classic, nostalgic bendy bus completely reimagined for the modern era.

The massive new vehicle was revealed in Perth with plenty of local pride, and for good reason. This is not a fully built import dropped onto our shores from an overseas factory line. It is a highly complex engineering feat assembled right here in Western Australia.

The heavy duty hardware keeping Perth moving

Underneath that massive, locally built body sits the innovative Volvo BZL Electric Articulated chassis. The rigid, single frame version of this electric platform has been quietly humming around Australian capital cities for a few years now, proving its reliability in harsh conditions.

Volvo has scaled up this architecture into a dual frame articulated setup to handle massive passenger loads. Powering the high capacity machine is a dual motor configuration known as the EPT802, packing two 200 kW electric motors to deliver a combined peak output of 400 kW.

That gives the bus plenty of immediate electric grunt to move a fully loaded 18 metre vehicle packed with commuters. Anyone who has experienced the jerky ride of a poorly tuned electric commercial vehicle will appreciate that Volvo has spent years refining its power delivery to ensure a smooth journey.

Serious battery capacity built for real world routes

To keep a massive vehicle like this moving through a demanding transit shift, you need a substantial amount of energy storage. Volvo has loaded the BZL Articulated with 12 Lithium Iron Phosphate battery packs distributed across the platform.

This setup delivers an impressive total installed energy capacity of 497 kWh. LFP chemistry is an incredibly smart choice for heavy commercial transit, offering excellent thermal stability and a long cycle life that fleet operators demand for a decade of service.

When it comes to topping up the battery cells, the bus relies on standard CCS2 plug in charging infrastructure. It can manage a full recharge in roughly four hours, allowing operators to easily replenish the energy reserves overnight at the depot when grid demand is lowest.

Built locally to protect Australian jobs

One of the biggest victories with this launch is the fact that the vehicle is physically put together by local hands. While some competing heavy vehicles are imported as completed units, Volvo has stuck to its long running strategy of utilizing local bodying partners.

The electric chassis arrives in Australia and goes straight to Volgren’s dedicated manufacturing facility in Malaga, Perth. Volgren is the largest bus body manufacturer in the country, and their team tackles the complex task of creating the protective shell and interior fit out.

“An 18-meter electric articulated is one of the most complex vehicles we body and bringing a brand-new platform to life takes real engineering capability and a local workforce with the skills to match. Delivering that here in Perth shows exactly what Australian manufacturing is capable of.” Thiago Deiro, CEO, Volgren.

A massive win for local manufacturing

WA Premier Roger Cook shared details of the launch on social media, highlighting how important local industry is to the state’s transition toward a cleaner future. He shared a look behind the scenes, noting that electric bendy buses are coming soon to a Perth street near you.

The announcement showcases how local workers are being upskilled to build the next generation of heavy transport vehicles. In the image_46355c.jpg file, we can see the Premier touring the facility and inspect the massive electric transit vehicle alongside industry teams.

Seeing leadership celebrate local manufacturing is fantastic, especially when it involves cutting edge electric vehicle technology. The Premier shared the excitement of the launch, showing the team standing inside the spacious, flat floor interior of the brand new zero emission people mover.

Tailored for the busy public transport authority network

The very first units off the line are heading straight into service with the Public Transport Authority of Western Australia. The relationship between the PTA and Volvo Buses is massive, stretching back over a decade and accounting for hundreds of vehicles delivered to the state.

Transperth will be introducing two of these locally made electric bendy buses to its network initially to see how they perform. They are scheduled to undergo real world route testing in Perth’s northern suburbs over the coming weeks before entering full passenger service.

“This is a genuine ‘Australia first’, and the Volvo BZL Electric Articulated has been built right here in Perth. It was developed with the Australian market in mind, and specifically to meet the needs of the PTA, an operator we have partnered with for more than a decade. Bringing a brand-new electric platform to market, locally bodied and tailored to the needs of the Perth transit network, is something we are incredibly proud of.” Mark Fryer, Director, Product & Industry, Volvo Buses Asia Pacific.

More seats means fewer emissions per commuter

When you look at the sheer capacity advantages, the logic behind moving to articulated electric designs becomes perfectly clear. A standard 12 metre Transperth bus maxes out at around 80 passengers when you factor in standing room during peak periods.

The new 18 metre BZL Electric Articulated pushes that capacity up to 105 passengers, offering 57 fixed seats alongside a generous low floor standing area. That is a substantial boost for high demand urban corridors when crowds are thickest.

By moving more people per vehicle without burning a single drop of diesel, transit authorities can dramatically lower their operational emissions per passenger. It also helps reduce urban congestion, because one bendy bus takes up significantly less road space than two standard buses running back to back.

Leveraging an established national support ecosystem

Transitioning a massive public transport network to electric power is an operational challenge for any government. Operators don’t just worry about buying the vehicles, they worry about parts availability, technician training, and minimizing unexpected downtime.

This is where Volvo’s platform sharing approach pays massive dividends for early adopters. Because there are already more than 140 rigid Volvo BZL Electric buses operating across multiple states, the technical foundation is already well established.

Mechanics in the depots already know how to work on the high voltage systems safely, and parts distribution channels are stocked. This drastically lowers the risk for transit authorities taking the leap into high capacity electric operations.

Safety engineering built into the roof

One of the clever design choices with the BZL platform is how Volvo handles heavy battery placement. Instead of cramming the battery packs into the floor or the rear engine bay, they are mounted neatly on the roof structure.

This approach keeps the interior floor completely flat and low throughout the vehicle, making it incredibly easy for passengers with prams or mobility devices to hop on and off. To counter the higher center of gravity, Volvo integrates electronic stability control and advanced braking systems to keep things stable.

The batteries themselves feature advanced self propagation cell technology. This safety design ensures that if a rare thermal event occurs in one single battery cell, the hazard is chemically contained and cannot spread to neighboring cells, exceeding stringent safety standards.

The broader push toward green transit grids

Perth’s electric bus fleet is growing rapidly, supported by ongoing infrastructure upgrades at local depots to handle high power charging demands. The state is aiming to build a deeply resilient, clean transport network that can scale to meet future population demands.

With states across Australia pushing hard on their own green transit mandates, expect to see this Perth built articulated chassis making its way to eastern state bus lanes before too long.

High capacity, locally manufactured electric transit options mean our manufacturing sector stays strong while our cities get quieter, cleaner, and much more efficient.

For more information, head to Volvo Buses

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