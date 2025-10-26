Australia’s grid is challenged by the success of batteries and EVs, could this UK tech could be the fix?

Australia is in the middle of a massive energy transition. We’re world leaders in rooftop solar, home batteries are becoming common, and EV adoption is finally starting to accelerate.

A transition this large doesn’t come without significant challenges and our electricity grid, specifically the poles and wires in your street, was not designed for our modern demands in mind.

It was built last century for a one-way flow of power, from massive coal-fired power stations to your home. Now, millions of homes are acting like mini-power stations, trying to push electricity back into the grid, all while families try to pull multiple kW consistently for hours to charge our cars.

This is putting immense stress on the low-voltage (LV) network, leading to solar systems being “curtailed” (switched off) and risking local blackouts. Distribution Network Service Providers (DNSPs) – the companies that own the poles – are struggling because they lack visibility of what’s happening at the grid-edge.

The grid’s big blind spot

Most DNSPs are effectively “flying blind” at the street level. They have good data on the high-voltage transmission lines, but for the last mile to your home, they rely on models, estimates, and data from smart meters, which typically only report every 15 or 30 minutes.

That’s not nearly fast enough to manage the volatile swings from solar and EVs.

It’s the difference between trying to drive a car by looking at a photo taken 30 seconds ago versus having a high-definition, real-time video feed. You need real-time data to make smart, fast decisions.

Without this data, the only “safe” option for DNSPs is to set very low limits on how much power you can export, or to spend billions of dollars on “gold-plating” the network—upgrading transformers and cables everywhere, just in case.

This approach is slow, incredibly expensive, and ultimately, you pay for it in your power bills.

A proven fix from the UK

A technology that’s already been proven at scale in the United Kingdom is offering a much smarter way.

EA Technology’s VisNet solution has been deployed across the UK, with its VisNet Hubs now supporting over 5.5 million homes, which is about one-fifth of the entire country.

It’s now being rolled out in Australia to give our DNSPs the “eyes” they desperately need.

The system is based on compact, high-speed monitoring devices that provide grid-edge intelligence, delivering actionable insights rather than just drowning engineers in raw data.

What is VisNet?

There are two key parts to the solution, one for substations and a new one designed specifically for Australia’s unique network.

VisNet Hub (For Substations)

This is a compact low-voltage monitoring device installed at the local substations (the green boxes you see on street corners).

It monitors voltage and current an incredible 16,000 times per second. To put that in perspective, that is over 28 million times more data than a standard smart meter provides. This high-fidelity data gives the DNSP an unprecedented, real-time view of network performance.

VisNet View (For Power Poles)

This is the big one for Australia. About 80% of our electricity grid is built with overhead cables, strung across millions of power poles.

The VisNet View is a pole-mounted monitoring solution that offers the same advanced capability as the Hub. It’s a compact, lightweight, and visually unobtrusive device designed to be deployed at scale across Australia’s one million kilometres of overhead network.

It’s also engineered to withstand our harsh conditions, operating in temperatures from –30°C to +65°C, making it ideal for our climate-vulnerable and geographically dispersed grid.

Why this data is a game-changer

Having this level of visibility changes everything. Instead of reacting to problems, DNSPs can proactively manage the network.

In the UK, VisNet has successfully predicted 71% of LV network faults up to a year in advance.

Think about that. The system can detect the tiny electrical “signature” of a cable that’s starting to fail, allowing the DNSP to schedule a repair crew before it breaks and causes a blackout for an entire neighbourhood.

This early insight helps DNSPs avoid costly, emergency upgrades while massively improving reliability and resilience for energy consumers.

It means they can confidently prepare their networks to better support our growing demand for rooftop solar systems, home batteries, and EV charging.

Unlocking the flexible grid

This is where the VisNet solution gets really clever, moving beyond just fault finding.

Neil Davies, Managing Director of EA Technology Australia, highlights the move away from single-purpose tools.

“Australia faces the same challenges with electrification and grid-edge intelligence helps DNSPs defer costly network upgrades while maintaining reliability and optimising the hosting capacity of distributed energy resources.

There is a real opportunity for stacked value monitoring: technology that delivers multiple benefits, not just a single datapoint. Stacked monitoring transforms the grid by spotting and preventing faults, restoring power faster, and providing more accurate hosting capacity data. Instead of drowning networks with raw data, DNSPs get intelligence at the edge where data is processed locally and delivers actionable insights in real time.” Neil Davies, Managing Director, EA Technology Australia

This “stacked value” is key. The same data that predicts faults also allows DNSPs to see exactly how much spare capacity is on the network at any given second.

This data is the critical enabler for Dynamic Operating Envelopes (DOEs).

DOEs are the future of solar exports. Instead of your inverter having a fixed, low export limit (like 5kW), a DOE allows the network to send it a signal. It might say, “It’s 1pm, the grid in your area is empty, feel free to export at your full 10kW.” An hour later, it might say, “Neighbourhood demand is high, please ramp down to 3kW.”

This flexible approach unlocks the network’s “underutilised capacity.” It gives regulators and DNSPs the confidence to set smart, dynamic limits that enable more solar and battery exports, rather than just blocking them.

For you, this means your solar system gets curtailed less, you export more energy, and your investment pays off faster.

This is the kind of smart technology we need to manage the green energy transition affordably, without just replacing every pole and wire in the country. It’s about making the grid we have work smarter, not just bigger.

For more information, head to https://visnet.tech/en-au/