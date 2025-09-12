Australia’s Internet Revolution: Unleash lightning-fast 2Gbps NBN plans and massive speed upgrades

Come next Monday, September 15, 2025, NBN Co will implement significant upgrades to its wholesale broadband plans, enhancing internet speeds for Australian households with Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) or Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC) connections.

These changes, driven by increasing demands for high-bandwidth activities such as 4K streaming, cloud gaming, and remote work, aim to deliver faster and more reliable internet. Importantly, many of these speed enhancements are offered to retail service providers (RSPs) at no additional wholesale cost, enabling potential cost savings or performance improvements for consumers.

Overview of NBN Speed Tier Changes

The upgrades affect several popular NBN speed tiers for those households with FTTP connections:

NBN Homefast 100 : Upgraded to typical evening download speeds of up to 500 Mbps and 50Mbps upload speeds.

: Upgraded to typical evening download speeds of up to 500 Mbps and 50Mbps upload speeds. NBN Superfast 250 : Enhanced to typical evening download speeds of up to 750 Mbps, while upload speeds are also 50Mbps.

: Enhanced to typical evening download speeds of up to 750 Mbps, while upload speeds are also 50Mbps. NBN Ultrafast 1000 : Maintains download speeds of 1,000Mbps with typical evening performance of up to 800–894 Mbps, with upload speeds of up to 100 Mbps.

: Maintains download speeds of 1,000Mbps with typical evening performance of up to 800–894 Mbps, with upload speeds of up to 100 Mbps. NBN Hyperfast (new) 2000: A new tier offering download speeds of up to 2 Gbps, uploads of up to 200Mbps, with wholesale pricing starting at approximately A$115 per month.

HFC connections are also getting a boost, although usually less than FTTP.

Retail Service Provider Updates

Major RSPs have announced adjustments to their plans to align with NBN Co’s wholesale upgrades. Below is a summary of offerings from key providers. This really feels like the NBN is finally delivering on it’s original promise of much faster speeds at affordable prices, with consumers being the big winners. This moment didn’t come cheap, with the NBN rollout starting back in 2010, it has cost tens of billions of dollars to deploy the infrastrucutre to power these new plans and prices.

Telstra

NBN 500 : The Home Fast plan, previously offering 100 Mbps download and 17 Mbps upload, will now deliver typical evening speeds of 500 Mbps download. Priced at A$94 per month.

: The Home Fast plan, previously offering 100 Mbps download and 17 Mbps upload, will now deliver typical evening speeds of 500 Mbps download. Priced at A$94 per month. NBN 750 : The Home Superfast plan, previously at 241 Mbps download and 25 Mbps upload, will upgrade to 750 Mbps download. Priced at A$110 per month.

: The Home Superfast plan, previously at 241 Mbps download and 25 Mbps upload, will upgrade to 750 Mbps download. Priced at A$110 per month. NBN 1000 : The Home Ultrafast plan retains download speeds of 800 Mbps but increases upload speeds to 100 Mbps. Priced at A$140 per month.

: The Home Ultrafast plan retains download speeds of 800 Mbps but increases upload speeds to 100 Mbps. Priced at A$140 per month. NBN 2000: Telstra will introduce this plan with download speeds of up to 2 Gbps. Pricing is yet to be confirmed.

Optus

NBN 500 : The Home Fast plan will increase from 100 Mbps download and 18 Mbps upload to 500 Mbps download and 43 Mbps upload.

: The Home Fast plan will increase from 100 Mbps download and 18 Mbps upload to 500 Mbps download and 43 Mbps upload. NBN 750 : The Home Superfast plan will improve from 250 Mbps download and 22 Mbps upload to 680 Mbps download and 43 Mbps upload.

: The Home Superfast plan will improve from 250 Mbps download and 22 Mbps upload to 680 Mbps download and 43 Mbps upload. NBN 1000: The Home Ultrafast plan maintains 800 Mbps download but doubles upload speeds to 80 Mbps.

Vodafone

Vodafone offers speed upgrades for customers bundling NBN plans with eligible mobile plans.

NBN 500 : The Home Fast plan provides typical evening speeds of 500 Mbps download. Priced at A$74 per month for the first six months, then A$94 per month.

: The Home Fast plan provides typical evening speeds of 500 Mbps download. Priced at A$74 per month for the first six months, then A$94 per month. NBN 750 : The Home Superfast plan, with typical evening speeds of 250 Mbps download, upgrades to 750 Mbps with an eligible mobile plan. Pricing details are available through Vodafone.

: The Home Superfast plan, with typical evening speeds of 250 Mbps download, upgrades to 750 Mbps with an eligible mobile plan. Pricing details are available through Vodafone. NBN 1000 : Offers typical evening speeds of 894 Mbps download and 100 Mbps upload. Priced at A$114 per month.

: Offers typical evening speeds of 894 Mbps download and 100 Mbps upload. Priced at A$114 per month. NBN 2000: Not yet available, but anticipated to cost approximately A$115 per month based on wholesale pricing. Details pending.

Superloop

NBN 500 : Priced at A$89 per month, with typical evening speeds of 500 Mbps download and 40 Mbps upload.

: Priced at A$89 per month, with typical evening speeds of 500 Mbps download and 40 Mbps upload. NBN 750 : Priced at A$99 per month, with typical evening speeds of 700 Mbps download and 42 Mbps upload.

: Priced at A$99 per month, with typical evening speeds of 700 Mbps download and 42 Mbps upload. NBN 1000: Priced at A$109 per month, with typical evening speeds of 860 Mbps download and 42 Mbps upload.

Exetel

One Plan 500 : A streamlined offering priced at A$80 per month, with typical evening speeds of 500 Mbps download and 40 Mbps upload.

: A streamlined offering priced at A$80 per month, with typical evening speeds of 500 Mbps download and 40 Mbps upload. Warp Speed Option: For an additional A$1 per day, customers can upgrade to 1000 Mbps download and 100 Mbps upload (typical evening speeds of 860 Mbps download and 85 Mbps upload).

Aussie Broadband

NBN 500 : Priced at A$130 per month, with typical evening speeds of 500 Mbps download.

: Priced at A$130 per month, with typical evening speeds of 500 Mbps download. NBN 750 : Priced at A$109 per month, with typical evening speeds of 750 Mbps download.

: Priced at A$109 per month, with typical evening speeds of 750 Mbps download. NBN 1000: Priced at A$150 per month, with typical evening speeds of 800 Mbps download and 50 Mbps upload.

iiNet

NBN 500 : Priced at A$89.99 per month for the first six months, then A$99.99 per month, with typical evening speeds of 500 Mbps download.

: Priced at A$89.99 per month for the first six months, then A$99.99 per month, with typical evening speeds of 500 Mbps download. NBN 750 : Priced at A$99.99 per month, with typical evening speeds of 700 Mbps download and 42 Mbps upload.

: Priced at A$99.99 per month, with typical evening speeds of 700 Mbps download and 42 Mbps upload. NBN 1000: Priced at A$109.99 per month, with typical evening speeds of 800 Mbps download and 40 Mbps upload.

Considerations

While NBN Co’s wholesale changes enable these upgrades, implementation varies by RSP. Some providers may automatically apply speed increases, while others may require customers to opt-in or switch plans. Additionally, achieving maximum speeds may depend on factors such as network congestion, in-home wiring, or compatible hardware (e.g., modems capable of supporting NBN 2000). Consumers should:

Verify their connection type (FTTP or HFC) via the NBN Co website (nbnco.com.au). Contact their RSP to confirm eligibility, upgrade processes, and any additional costs. Ensure their equipment supports the desired speed tier, particularly for NBN 1000 and 2000 plans.

Strategic Context

These upgrades reflect NBN Co’s commitment to meeting Australia’s growing data needs, with household data usage having increased tenfold over the past decade and projected to double by 2029.

“These wholesale speed changes are a significant step toward providing Australians with a superior broadband experience.” – Stephen Rue, CEO of NBN Co,

Conclusion

The NBN speed tier enhancements starting September 15, 2025, offer substantial benefits for FTTP and HFC customers, enabling faster downloads, smoother streaming, and improved performance for data-intensive tasks.

By proactively engaging with their RSP, consumers can ensure they maximize the value of these upgrades. For further details, visit nbnco.com.au

.