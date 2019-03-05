Australia’s largest solar programs Great progress, but China’s killing it The journey to transition Australia’s energy production to renewable sources. 1

The journey to transition Australia’s energy production to renewable sources, it’s impressive just how much work is being done, specifically in the solar farm space.

There are some massive investments being made in capturing the energy from the sun to power our homes and businesses and the location, size, technology used and largely unknown companies are interesting to analyse.

Such is the trend of solar investment that 7 out of the largest 8 solar projects in the country were commissioned last year. While 2019 is shaping up to be a good year for solar, there’s not yet a larger project in place than what we seen in 2018.

Large solar farms are defined as projects over 50MW of capacity, to date, with a majority positioned along the east coast of Australia. There are 4 in NSW, 10 in Queensland (the sunshine state), 1 in SA and 4 in VIC for a total of 19 solar farms. It is interesting to see the states that don’t have large-scale solar, WA, NT and the capital, ACT, the first 2 could be explained by the high cost of transmission between the point of collection and point of use.

The goal of solar farms is really to capture as much energy for the lowest cost. In that respect we can see a number of companies have very different approaches to the best technology to achieve this.

Photovoltaic, single axis tracking is by far the most popular. While static mounts are cheaper, mounting the solar panels on stands that rotate to track the sun’s position as it moves, increases the amount of solar collected. That value of that extra power captured more than counteracts the additional cost.

Now let’s take a look Australia’s biggest solar farms.

1. Bungala Solar Power Project

Size: 220MW

Location: Port Augusta

Company: Reach Energy

Type: Polycrystalline photovoltaic, single axis tracking

State: South Australia

Commision date: May, 2018

Image credit: Edify Energy

2. Daydream Solar Farm

Size: 168MW

Location: Whitsundays

Company: Edify Energy

Type: Photovoltaic. 168 MWac, 180 MWdc

State: Queensland

Commision date: August, 2018

Households powered: 55,000

Image credit: Renew Economy

3. Coleambally Solar Farm

Size: 150MW

Location: Murrumbidgee

Company: Neoen

Type: Photovoltaic, fixed tilt

State: New South Wales

Commision date: September, 2018

4. Sun Metals Solar Farm

Size: 124MW

Location: Townsville

Company: Sun Metals

Type: Thin-film, single-axis tracking

State: Queensland

Commision date: May, 2018

5. Ross River Solar Farm

Size: 116MW

Location: Townsville

Company: ESCO Pacific, Pallsade

Type: Photovoltaic, single-axis tracking

State: Queensland

Commision date: September, 2018

6. Darling Downs Solar Farm

Size: 110MW

Location: Western Downs

Company: APA Group

Type: Photovoltaic, single-axis tracking

State: Queensland

Commision date: May-September, 2018

7. Nyngan Solar Farm

Size: 102MW

Location: Bogan Shire

Company: AGL Energy

Type: CdTe thin-film technology

State: New South Wales

Commision date: June, 2015

Image source: Solar quotes

8. Clare Solar Farm

Size: 100MW

Location: Burdekin Shire

Company: Fotowatio Renewable Ventures

Type: Photovoltaic, single axis tracking

State: Queensland

Commision date: May, 2018

So how does Australia’s solar efforts compare with the largest solar farms in the world? While we’re a massive sunbaked continent, there’s other parts of the world that have achieve the economic conditions to invest in solar at a much larger level.

While Australia tops out at 220MW, Tengger Desert Solar Park in China takes the top spot with a staggering 1,547MW. At more than 7 times Australia’s largest, it really puts our efforts into proportion.

The reality is that Australia doesn’t feature anywhere on the list of the world’s 50 largest solar farms.