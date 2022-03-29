Australia’s massive $9.9 Billion budget investment in Cyber Security for both offensive and defensive capabilities

Australia’s 2022-23 budget has just been announced by Treasurer Josh Frydenberg also spends heavily on Cyber Security, with a record A$9.9 Billion over 10 years not just to play defence, but offensive missions on behalf of Australia.
This policy aims to create more than 1,900 jobs including data analysts, computer programmers and software engineers to boost our ability to respond to incidents.
This commitment spans multiple future Governments, so there are no guarantees and would need bipartisan support to become a reality over the decade.
It is hard to ignore there has been an increase in international cyberattacks as the world is at war not just militarily but in cyberwarfare.
The budget detail suggests this is designed to enhance Australia’s intelligence and cyber capabilities, bolstering the Government’s commitment to Australia’s Five Eyes and AUKUS trilateral partners while supporting a secure Indo-Pacific region.
There’s a lot more in the budget which you can review at https://budget.gov.au/2022-23