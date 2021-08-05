Australia’s Minister for trade has been playing with EVs in the US: MachE, Livewire and unreleased Canoo

Australia’s Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment, Dan Tehan MP won’t be in lockdown for the next 7 days, instead, he’s one of those with a special exemption to travel to America.
Australia’s electric charging maker Tritium has expanded to Los Angeles and Tehan stopped by to check out the latest in EV.
It looks like the team put on quite the show, with the Minister taking a look around the office and production site, giving him hands-on fast charger experience.
Australia has struggled to get the full lineup of electric vehicle options that are available internationally and Tehan got to experience some American-made #EVs like the Ford Mustang Mach-E, the Chevrolet #Bolt and an awesome unreleased prototype from Canoo. The one EV we do also have on sale in Australia was the Harley-Davidson #LiveWire all-electric motorbike.
After having been exposed to theses electric vehicles, let’s hope that Tehan encourages his colleagues to put the policies and incentives in place to encourage international manufacturers to bring their vehicles to Australia.