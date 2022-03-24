Australia’s newest Domain Name .au domains go on sale from 1PM today

Domain names allow end-users to easily remember and access websites, rather than typing in the direct IP address of the webserver. While .com and .com.au are certainly among the more common Top Level Domains (TLDs), there’s a new one coming online today.
From 1PM today, .au domain name extensions will go on sale. These are designed as an alternative to .com.au and being 4 fewer characters has some obvious advantages.
.au domains will be sold through a number of domain resellers the list of which is available at https://getyour.au/
If you’re interested in securing your website.au domain, keep in mind that some are reserved, but for the ones that aren’t, it’ll be a battle of the fastest finger first.
In terms of the cost of a domain name, these can vary wildly based on the TLD, and when it comes to my favourite domain registry, VentraIP, they are offering .au domains for A$8.67 per year for between 1 and 5 years. This is a discounted rate of 40% to the standard A$14.75 per year.