Australia’s newest racing track, The Bend, now available in Assetto Corsa

The Bend Motorsport Park is Australia’s newest racing facility and the South Australia location features configurations from 3.4km to 7.77km.

Now available for purchase in Sim Racing title Assetto Corsa, are 4 of the 7 track configurations. Personally, I’d love to see the Go Kart track at the Bend, also captured and added to the game.

The development of this track took more than 9 months and leveraged CAD data from the actual circuit, raw video and GPS data to offers an extremely realistic model of the circuit.

This enables sim racers across a variety of racing categories, to get familiar with the track and race it from the comfort of your home.

Track pricing

GT Circuit 7.77km – $19.95

International Circuit 4.95km – $19.95

East Circuit 3.93km – $14.95

West Circuit 3.41km – $14.95

All 4 Tracks – $49.95

These tracks are available from download via The Bend Motorsport website.

While those prices may seem a little steep, there aren’t that many Australian tracks that have been recently captured outside of Bathurst, so being able to race another Aussie track is pretty great, especially if you’ve actually raced The Bend in real life, or watch the Supercars or Australian GT events on TV.

Where can I purchase and download Assetto Corsa?

Visit this Steam page to purchase the PC version of Assetto Corsa.

You will be able to download and install the game directly from Steam. Compatible with Assetto Corsa version 1.16.3. Cars not included, The Bend Motorsport Park motor racing circuit only. Excludes Time Attack Mode.