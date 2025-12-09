Australia’s social media ban for under 16s is officially live: Here is what you need to know

Today marks a significant shift in the digital landscape for Australian families. As of today, December 10, 2025, the federal government’s legislation banning children under the age of 16 from accessing social media is officially in effect.

In a global first, this new legislation backs its mandate with fines of up to $50 million, effectively forcing social media platforms to comply. The time for debate has passed—platforms are now legally required to implement and enforce these rules immediately.

If you have a teenager in the house, you have likely already seen the notifications pop up on their devices this morning.

This is a massive change for millions of young Australians and their parents, so we are breaking down exactly what this means, which apps are gone, and how the tech giants are actually checking your ID.

What the ban hopes to achieve

The core objective of this legislation is to shift the responsibility of online safety from parents to the platforms themselves. For years, parents have fought a losing battle against algorithms designed to keep users scrolling for hours on end.

- Advertisement -

The government argues that this “delay” in access will protect developing minds from the harms of social media, including cyberbullying, body image issues, and exposure to inappropriate content.

By setting the bar at 16, policymakers hope to give young people more time to mature before entering the often turbulent world of social networking.

Under the new rules, social media companies face fines of up to A$49.5 million if they fail to take “reasonable steps” to prevent under-16s from holding accounts.

Which platforms are included

The eSafety Commissioner has cast a wide net, targeting the most popular services used by Australian teens.

From today, the following platforms are off-limits for anyone under the age of 16:

Facebook Instagram Kick Reddit Snapchat Threads TikTok Twitch X (formerly Twitter) YouTube

Messaging apps like WhatsApp and Messenger Kids are exempt, ensuring families can still stay in touch.

Gaming platforms like Roblox have largely escaped the ban, though they are introducing their own age-gated features to comply with safer online environment standards.

How age verification works for each service

The biggest question leading up to today has been how these companies would actually verify age without creating a privacy nightmare.

The legislation allows for a few different methods, and we are seeing a mix of approaches rolling out today.

Meta (Facebook, Instagram, Threads)

Meta has opted for a strict deactivation policy for accounts they believe belong to under-16s.

If you are flagged, you will need to verify your age to regain access.

They are using a third-party service called Yoti, which allows users to upload a government ID or take a video selfie that estimates age using facial analysis technology.

Snapchat

Snapchat is taking a slightly different route by locking accounts for three years rather than deleting them immediately.

To unlock an account, users must verify they are 16 or older.

Snap has partnered with k-ID to offer verification via government ID or facial age estimation.

Alternatively, they are offering a “ConnectID” option, which lets users verify their age by connecting to an Australian bank account, leveraging the strict ID checks banks already perform.

TikTok

TikTok is deploying a “multi-layered approach” to compliance.

This involves analyzing usage patterns to detect underage users, alongside standard verification methods.

Users flagged by the system will need to provide government identification, credit card authorization, or use facial age estimation services to prove they meet the age requirement.

Reddit

Reddit is requiring all Australian users to verify their age to access the platform from today.

This involves supplying a date of birth and, for many, completing a check via a third-party service using a government ID or selfie.

Accounts that cannot be verified as belonging to someone 16 or older are being suspended, with an appeals process available for those who believe they have been banned in error.

What the companies are saying

The tech giants have been vocal about their opposition to the specifics of this law, even as they move to comply.

“We share the Australian Government’s goal of creating safe, age-appropriate online experiences, but cutting teens off from their friends and communities isn’t the answer.” Meta spokesperson.

“If you are under 16, you will not be able to maintain a Snapchat account.” Snap Inc. statement.

“While we disagree about the scope, effectiveness, and privacy implications of this law, as of December 10, we’re making some changes in line with these…” Reddit public statement.

“Most importantly, this law will not fulfil its promise to make kids safer online, and will, in fact, make Australian kids less safe on YouTube.” Rachel Lord, YouTube Public Policy Manager.

Just remember people, it’s not a ban, it’s a delay to having accounts.

For more information, head to https://www.esafety.gov.au