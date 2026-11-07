Bambu Lab H3C launches in Australia: 9 toolheads, 85°C drying, and zero purge waste

When Bambu Lab rolled out the H2C late last year, it felt like desktop 3D printing had finally cleared its biggest hurdle. Swapping hotends on the fly eliminated the endless purge towers and waste that turned multi-colour prints into expensive plastic bins. Having spent time with the previous model, see my Bambu Lab H2C review, I came away genuinely impressed by how much time and material it saved, even if the moving mechanical parts occasionally reminded you of their complexity.

Now, Bambu Lab has taken the wraps off its successor, the Bambu Lab H3C. Rather than offering an incremental refresh, the company has overhauled the architecture from the ground up.

Where the H2C relied on a single moving toolhead that swapped hotends in and out, the H3C steps into full tool-changer territory with nine independent PrintTools, a massive enclosed nine-spool feeder with active drying, and the ability to print flexible TPU at high speed.

It is an ambitious, industrial-grade flagship built for makers, designers, and small fabrication shops who need multi-material versatility without the headaches. Here is everything the new machine delivers, how it compares to last year’s H2C, and what it costs in Australia.

From hotend swapping to a genuine nine-tool changer

The standout engineering shift between the H2C and the new H3C lies in the toolhead mechanism. On the H2C, Bambu Lab used its Vortek system. That setup kept a single lightweight toolhead on the gantry and physically swapped inductive-heated nozzles in about eight seconds. It worked remarkably well for colour changes, but it was still funneling filaments sequentially into a shared assembly.

The H3C introduces Swaptek, which is a true nine-tool changer. Instead of just changing nozzles, the machine docks nine complete PrintTools along a rear rack. Each PrintTool features its own dedicated filament path, heating element, and electrical connection.

Because each tool stays loaded, pre-heated, and ready to go, tool changes take just 3.4 seconds, with total material changeover time landing at roughly six seconds. Crucially, active pre-heating warms up the incoming nozzle while the current one is still laying down plastic. Purge waste drops to a miniscule 0.038 grams per swap, essentially wiping out the need for purge blocks entirely.

For anyone who has watched their printer spend forty percent of a print cycle simply retracting, cutting, flushing, and reloading filament, this is a massive leap in real-world productivity.

Solving the flexible filament bottleneck with FlexFeed

Printing flexible filaments like TPU on high-speed desktop printers has always been frustrating. Soft filaments easily buckle, bind in the feeder gears, or require crawling print speeds of twenty to thirty millimetres per second.

With the H3C, Bambu Lab tackled this problem with an extruder design called FlexFeed. Powered by a PMSM servo motor with cam-driven tension control, the extruder dynamically manages grip pressure to avoid squishing soft materials.

Even more interesting is the hardware support for both standard 1.75 mm filament and thicker 2.85 mm filament. Thicker filament has significantly higher structural rigidity, preventing the buckling that typically causes extruder jams. By leveraging 2.85 mm stock, the H3C can push TPU as soft as 75A at up to three times the volumetric flow rate of conventional desktop setups.

Being able to combine rigid carbon-fibre nylon structural shells with ultra-soft, integrated rubberised gaskets or dampeners in a single unattended job opens up practical prototyping applications that simply were not viable on previous generations.

Mixed nozzle diameters in a single print

Another major limitation of traditional multi-material setups, including the H2C, was nozzle uniformity. You had to choose a single nozzle diameter, typically 0.4 mm, and live with the compromises across the entire job. If you needed crisp lettering, you either endured agonizingly slow print times with a 0.2 mm nozzle or tolerated blurry text with a 0.4 mm tip.

The H3C breaks that constraint by allowing you to mix nozzle diameters across its nine tools. You can install a 0.2 mm hardened steel nozzle on tool one for razor-sharp mechanical dial markings or text, alongside 0.4 mm or 0.6 mm nozzles on adjacent tools for structural internal infill and bulk walls.

Bambu Studio has been updated with a mixed-diameter slicing engine that calculates custom toolpaths and distinct layer heights for each specific toolhead. You get fine aesthetic resolution exactly where your eyes see it, while keeping print durations sensible by running wider extrusions everywhere else.

AMS 3H brings active 85C filament drying into the chassis

When working with technical engineering filaments like PA-CF, PET-CF, or polycarbonate, moisture is your worst enemy. If your nylon sits exposed to ambient Aussie humidity for even half a day, your prints will suffer from foaming, stringing, and weak layer adhesion.

With the H2C, keeping spools dry meant relying on external drying boxes or baking filaments prior to long print jobs. The H3C bundles the new AMS 3H, an enclosed management system that houses nine spools directly.

More importantly, it includes an integrated two-slot active dryer capable of reaching 85°C. This allows you to dry demanding hygroscopic materials right inside the machine before printing, or maintain active moisture evacuation while printing.

Filament loading is fully automated across all nine channels. You simply push the filament tip into any slot, and the machine identifies the spool via RFID, routes the strand, and feeds it into the designated PrintTool.

For heavy production environments needing even more colour depth, you can daisy-chain older AMS units through tool number one to manage up to twenty-four separate spools.

Bigger build volume and active dual-zone heating

To accommodate functional prototypes and larger mechanical enclosures, Bambu Lab expanded the build envelope to 330 x 320 x 325 mm. That is a noticeable step up over the 256 mm cubed format of older models, and slightly roomier than the H2 series.

To keep large prints from warping, the H3C features active dual-zone chamber heating up to 65°C, paired with a heated bed capable of reaching 120°C. All nine standard PrintTools come fitted with hardened steel nozzles rated up to 350°C, providing out-of-the-box readiness for abrasive carbon-fibre and glass-filled filaments.

Cooling has also seen a significant redesign. The machine employs a four-layer cross-flow airflow system, combining twin auxiliary blowers, a dedicated toolhead cooling fan, and an electronically controlled chamber exhaust fan. This ensures crisp bridges and overhangs, even when running high-speed PLA in the middle of a hot Australian summer.

Lighter gantry motion and automated calibration

Adding multiple toolheads often introduces excess gantry weight, which can cause ghosting and vibration artifacts on vertical walls. Bambu Lab managed to reduce the moving carriage and X-axis assembly weight by forty percent compared to the H2D platform.

Driven by high-torque motors, the H3C maintains maximum travel speeds of 1,400 mm/s and acceleration up to 25,000 mm/s².

Calibration is fully autonomous. Before laying down plastic, the printer runs automated bed leveling, nozzle offset compensation, and docking alignment checks across all nine tools. For industrial teams requiring tight mechanical tolerances, an optional vision encoder provides an optical reference to verify motion accuracy within fifty microns over prolonged operating cycles.

On the software front, the touchscreen runs a revamped health management system featuring MiniWiki. If a mechanical snag or feeding issue occurs, the interface diagnoses the issue and provides interactive, step-by-step resolution cards on screen, rather than displaying an obscure error code that forces you to pull out your phone.

Expandable CraftTools for cutting and drawing

Taking a page from digital fabrication workshops, the Swaptek mounting interface is not strictly limited to additive extruders. Bambu Lab has introduced optional CraftTools that mount directly into the docking bay.

These include a drag-knife cutting tool, a plotting pen tool, and a foil debossing tool. The machine can switch between 3D printing a plastic substrate and cutting vinyl lettering or debossing sheet stock in the same automated project.

While purists might stick solely to plastic extrusion, makers building packaging prototypes or finished electronic enclosures will find real utility in combining these secondary processes into one automated routine.

Australian pricing and availability

The Bambu Lab H3C is available for order immediately through the official Bambu Lab Australian store and authorized local distributors.

Pricing for the base Bambu Lab H3C Combo, which includes the printer and the nine-slot AMS 3H unit, starts at A$3,999.

Bambu Lab is also offering bundled packages for buyers who want dedicated tooling and furniture right away:

Bambu Lab H3C Combo with TPU and CMYKW Filament Starter Pack: A$4,119

Bambu Lab H3C Full Combo with Bambu Station L Frame Edition: A$4,439

At A$3,999, the H3C is priced three hundred dollars higher than the A$3,699 launch price of last year’s H2C Combo.

That’s probably justified to move to a genuine nine-tool changer with onboard 85°C drying, high-speed soft TPU support, and mixed nozzle diameter printing makes that price delta well justified for serious workshops.

For more information, head to Bambu Lab.