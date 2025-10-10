Banish feature is coming in the ‘near future’ says Musk. Tesla is about to take L4 liability

For a number of years now, Tesla has chipped away at improving its software in an effort to deliver fully autonomous cars. Progress has taken longer than expected, however the latest V14 build shows real promise with the first release, but it’s perhaps the next couple of point releases that will deliver critical remaining functionality to complete the vision.

Tesla’s already shared through release notes that future versions (i.e. FSD v14.1 or 14.2) will feature pot hole and debris avoidance, both critical features to support driverless vehicles that get passengers to their destinations and reliably make it home every day.

Another aspect that has been elusive for years is the Banish feature, but the waiting game may finally by coming to an end. Musk took to X today to confirm that the highly anticipated capability is on its way, saying ‘in the near future’.

Side note: Tesla’s definition of ‘Coming soon’ often extends past weeks and into months, so be aware, this won’t arrive tomorrow.

What Is The ‘Banish’ Feature?

While you won’t find mention of ‘Banish’ on Tesla’s website, Musk has explained previously that banish will allow your Tesla to become its own fully-fledged robotic valet.

Instead of hunting for a park yourself, you simply arrive at your destination and exit the car. Once the car is empty, Banish activates, and the vehicle drives off to find a suitable parking space autonomously.

As you can imagine, this requires the system to navigate often complex parking environments, complete with people, trolleys and negotiating a variety of dynamic variables, all while not holding up traffic, going the wrong way or parking in a valid bay without getting you a fine.

There’s all the standard driving mechanics at play (like being safe around vulnerable road users, but also complexities of dealing with boom gates for secure parking, and multi-storey structures, without any driver intervention.

Unlike an airport’s dedicated pickup and drop-off zone, every supermarket is completely different, and accommodating for those differences requires a truly generalised AI-powered solution.

When you’re done shopping, just tap Summon on your phone and the car will come to collect you. This will make your trip to the shop much simpler and faster, avoiding the delays of driving around finding a park, you effectively outsource that to Tesla’s software.

The History Of Tesla’s Self-Parking Teases

The journey to Banish has been a lengthy one. The earliest concepts of this proactive self-parking began circulating many years ago.

Summon became known as ‘Actually Smart Summon’ (ASS), and Banish would be another iteration again.

While initial hopes were set for an April 2024 release, the priority become shipping FSDs to international markets like Australia and New Zealand, while also delivering FSD (unsupervised) to prepare for robotaxi.

With nobody in the vehicle, and no oversight by the owner, it would appear Tesla would need to take liability for the time this feature is in use. If an accident was to occur, it’d be solely Tesla’s software that was to blame, leading to big questions around Tesla’s insurance liability.

What it does suggest is that Tesla are getting very confident in the capabilities of new builds in the pipeline to even suggest this is getting ready for release.

It’s worthwhile considering that Tesla are planning to build the Cybercab without a steering wheel and pedals, early in 2026, which means this feature really needs to be ready, regardless of the applicability in customer vehicles.

For the Robotaxi vision to function, a vehicle must be able to drop off a paying passenger and then autonomously find a spot to wait or recharge, ready for its next job, all without human assistance. In the example of someone using Tesla’s Robotaxi service, it could be the same, or a different vehicle that comes to pick you up after you’re done with your shopping.

In the near future, your Tesla will drop you off at the store entrance and then go find a parking spot.



When you’re ready to exit the store, just tap Summon on your phone and the car will come to you. https://t.co/7oUEk9Bb0H — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 10, 2025

If you pay close attention to the developments in autonomous driving, you’ll know that the SAE Level of Driving Autonomy do not align well with reality. This banish feature and the inability implications is another great example of this.

As defined by Levels 4, it suggests the car is either autonomous or not, it doesn’t consider that there’s possibilities like Banish where Tesla may take liability some of the time and that you as a driver aren’t needed to drive the vehicle, some of the time.

Regardless, if Tesla does actually ship Banish, it’ll be a significant step forward in the autonomous industry and we hope they ship it internationally to markets with FSDs (such as Australia).