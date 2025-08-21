Beat the heat: Next Level Racing launches the ERS3 HyperCool, the first sim racing seat with active cooling

Next Level Racing has officially launched its latest innovation, the ERS3 HyperCool Sim Racing Seat, addressing one of the most common complaints from enthusiasts during long sessions. This seat is the first of its kind, featuring a fully integrated active cooling system designed to keep racers cool and focused.

The core of the ERS3 HyperCool’s design is its built-in ventilation. For sim racers who feel the heat during intense competition, this new seat from the Australian-based company could be the perfect solution.

At the heart of the new design is a six-zone active cooling system. This isn’t just a gimmick, it’s a practical solution to enhance endurance and comfort for serious sim racers. As someone who’s spent a lt of time in a racing sim, I can attest to the termal challenges of racing and would definitely welcome a seat like this.

The company has integrated high-performance fans directly into the seat base and backrest, which are powered by an included power supply. With two selectable fan speeds, racers can customise the airflow to their preference.

6-Zone Active Cooling

Integrated high-performance fans, with three in the seat base and three in the backrest, deliver targeted airflow for maximum cooling during extended sessions.

Premium SIMAERO Mesh Upholstery

The seat is covered in a breathable, racing-grade fabric that works with the fan system to enhance airflow and overall comfort.

All-in-One Ventilated Design

The cooling system is fully integrated with internal electronics, offering a clean, plug-and-play solution without the need for any DIY modifications.

Dual Recliner Mechanism

A patent-pending double locking recliner provides rigidity and allows for quick and easy angle adjustments to find the perfect racing position.

Ergonomics have also been a key focus for the ERS3 HyperCool. The seat is built with cold-molded foam to provide support for a wide range of body types, ensuring comfort during the longest endurance races.

The seat is compatible with a wide range of Next Level Racing cockpits and other brands on the market. It comes with pre-installed dual seat sliders for quick forward and backward adjustments, making it convenient for different users.

The Next Level Racing ERS3 HyperCool Sim Racing Seat is available now for A$599. It can be purchased through major Australian retailers including Pagnian, Harvey Norman and JB Hi-Fi.

For more information, head to https://nextlevelracing.com