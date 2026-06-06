Belkin expands Nintendo Switch 2 accessories ecosystem with new Charging Grip and Travel Bag

If you’ve got a Nintendo Switch 2, there are a couple of new accessories from Belkin that may be of interest. The company has just released three new accessories, the new Gaming Grip, charging Grip and Travel Bag for Nintendo Switch 2.

Following the January debut of the Charging Case Pro, the new accessories build on Belkin’s growing gaming portfolio, offering you more ways to power, protect and carry gaming essentials wherever you play.

Belkin first entered the gaming accessories market in June of 2025, and since then has continued to expand its ecosystem with a range of products designed with premium materials, practical innovation and solid performance. The latest additions are designed to elevate handheld gameplay and make gaming on the go easier than ever.

Logan Olson, Director of Product Management for Future Ventures at Belkin, said,

“Gaming is a natural extension of Belkin’s legacy in mobile power and premium accessories. Since entering this space last year, we’ve focused on designing products that solve real consumer needs, and these new additions expand our Nintendo Switch 2 ecosystem with more ways to comfortably play, stay powered and travel with confidence.”

Charging Grip for Nintendo Switch 2

Designed exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2, the Charging Grip combines ergonomic comfort with on-the-go power for an enhanced handheld gaming experience. The sleek, non-slip grip features a removable magnetic 10K power bank that securely attaches to the back of the console and delivers up to 30W charging through an integrated USB-C cable.

Built with flexibility in mind, the Charging Grip allows users to detach Joy-Cons without removing the grip and remains compatible with the console’s kickstand and dock. A digital battery display provides an at-a-glance charging status, helping players stay powered through longer gaming sessions.

Charging Grip key features include:

Ergonomic, non-slip grip for comfortable gameplay

Removable magnetic 10K power bank with up to 30W charging

Recharge capability of up to 1.5x (Contains a 10,000 mAh internal battery.)

Joy-Con removal without removing grips

Digital battery status display

Kickstand and dock compatibility

Product housing (excluding cable) made with a minimum of 72% post-consumer recycled materials

Travel Bag for Nintendo Switch 2

The Travel Bag for Nintendo Switch 2 is a soft, cross‑body everyday bag designed for gamers who want a more practical way to carry their console and accessories. Featuring a dedicated soft-lined pocket with secure Velcro strap, spacious storage, quick-access front pockets, and a hidden compartment for smart trackers, the Travel Bag keeps everyday essentials secure and easy to access.

Designed to hold Nintendo Switch 2, Pro Controller, accessories and up to 10 game cards, the bag includes dual carrying options, a detachable strap that stores neatly in its own pocket, and quick-access organisation for travel-ready convenience. It is also compatible with Belkin’s Charging Grip, making it an ideal companion for gamers who want an all-in-one carry solution.

Travel Bag key features include:

Spacious storage for Nintendo Switch 2, Pro Controller, and accessories

Soft-lined interior pocket + Velcro strap for added device protection

Compatible with Belkin Charging Grip

Dedicated storage for up to 10 game cards

Hidden smart-tracker pocket

Easy-access front pocket

Mesh pocket for organisation

Adjustable and detachable cross‑body strap with left/right buckle options

Ships in 100% plastic-free packaging

Gaming Grip for Nintendo Switch 2

The ergonomic Grip for Nintendo Switch 2 is a sleek, slim accessory designed to deliver lasting comfort and seamless versatility. With an innovative modular design, the joy-cons can be removed without ever taking off the ergonomic grips, perfect for gamers who want to stay comfortable, connect and be in control.

Grip key features include:

Designed exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2

Ergonomic, non-slip grip for comfortable gaming

Detach Joy-Cons without removing grips

Kickstand and dock compatible

Pricing and Availability

All Gaming products will be available beginning June 5 on belkin.com/au and selected retailers.

The Charging Grip for Nintendo Switch 2 will be available in Black, Lilac and Olive for $ 149.95 AUD/ $159.95 NZD

The Grip for Nintendo Switch 2 will be available in Black, Lilac and Olive for $49.95 AUD/$59.95 NZD

The Travel Bag for Nintendo Switch 2 will be available in Black, Lilac and Olive for $54.95 AUD/$64.95 NZD

For the full Belkin Gaming accessories collection, check out https://www.belkin.com/au/products/nintendo-switch-2-accessories/