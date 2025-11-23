Bendigo Bank bets big on AI, partners with Google Cloud, and every employee gets Gemini Enterprise

Bendigo Bank, one of Australia’s most recognisable financial institutions, is embarking on a massive digital transformation journey, solidifying its partnership with tech giant Google Cloud. The bank has signed a multi-year agreement that will see Google’s cutting-edge artificial intelligence, top-tier cybersecurity solutions, and advanced skilling programs deployed across the organisation.

This is more than just a technology upgrade; it’s a commitment to fundamentally change how the bank operates, ultimately benefiting its 2.9 million customers and the communities it serves.

The deal’s core focus is to empower Bendigo Bank staff with AI-first tools, streamline complex operations, and rapidly build new digital skills within the team. All of this will be done while ensuring the highest standards of trust, safety, and risk management are maintained. The existing relationship with Google Cloud, which already provides the bank’s core digital infrastructure, laid the necessary groundwork for this significant expansion.

Gemini Enterprise for every employee

One of the most notable elements of this agreement is the mass deployment of Gemini Enterprise to all Bendigo Bank employees. This move is expected to unlock substantial productivity gains, freeing up staff to dedicate more time to innovation rather than administrative tasks. The ultimate goal is to channel this innovation directly into creating better experiences for its extensive customer base.

The bank wasn’t flying blind with this decision; a pilot program of Gemini Enterprise has already demonstrated significant time savings and impressive efficiencies. These early successes were seen across various divisions, including consumer banking, finance, risk management, marketing, and the core technology teams. It provided a clear, actionable path for scaling the AI across the entire workforce.

- Advertisement -

Bendigo Bank’s CEO, Richard Fennell, underscored the strategic nature of the deployment.

“This evolution in our relationship with Google Cloud is all about democratising AI. By putting these tools in the hands of every single one of our people, we’re creating a workforce that’s as well-equipped for the future as possible.”

The CEO highlights a cultural shift, explaining that the digital ecosystem built with Google Cloud will support staff to adopt an ‘AI-first’ mindset in their daily work. This applies equally to developing simpler, higher-quality code and helping customers make better-informed financial choices.

Accelerating the customer experience with AI

The trials conducted so far give a strong indication of the real-world impact this AI integration will have. One key area is in customer lending and refinancing applications. The new system can process these applications faster by automating lending, title, and document search functions, dramatically cutting down the time a customer has to wait for a result.

The AI is also being leveraged in the critical area of financial crime. Custom AI models are being used to flag high-risk transactions, allowing the bank to more effectively identify, respond to, and disrupt potential instances of financial crime. This layer of security adds a powerful defence for both the bank and its customers against modern threats. Furthermore, generative AI is being used to analyse and query bank data to pinpoint product-market gaps. This data-driven approach will enable the bank to better tailor its products and services to address specific customer needs that are currently underserved.

For the bank’s developer community, the agreement includes the deployment of Gemini Code Assist. This generative AI tool is designed to assist developers in building, testing, and deploying robust digital solutions at a much faster pace and with greater consistency than before. This acceleration in the development cycle means that improvements to both customer and employee experiences can be delivered rapidly, keeping the bank competitive in a fast-moving digital landscape.

Secure digital transformation, without the friction

In the modern banking world, security is paramount, and the new partnership places a strong emphasis on cybersecurity adoption powered by AI. Bendigo Bank will migrate its operations from its existing cybersecurity platform to Google Security Operations and Google Security Command Centre. This consolidation and upgrade represents a significant enhancement to its cyber resilience.

Google Security Command Centre provides a single, comprehensive governance dashboard that offers a holistic view of the bank’s AI and data environment. This centralised visibility is crucial for proactively reducing the potential for security risks before they can escalate into a major issue. Concurrently, Google Security Operations improves the bank’s ability to detect, investigate, and respond to threats with the speed and scale that Google’s infrastructure provides.

This adoption of new security infrastructure is designed to complement the bank’s ongoing work to modernise its warehousing environments. By migrating to BigQuery, a fully-native integration is established between the bank’s critical data and its cyber defences.

This tight integration offers a superior level of protection for customer data, creating a secure foundation for all AI and digital initiatives.

Future-proofing the infrastructure

Beyond AI and security, the bank is also taking major steps to modernise its foundational infrastructure. As part of the multi-year agreement, Bendigo Bank is migrating its existing VMware environments to Google Cloud. This technical migration is carefully planned to deliver a zero-downtime transition, ensuring high service continuity for customers throughout the process.

This deep commitment to modernisation was acknowledged by Paul Migliorini, Vice President of Google Cloud Australia & New Zealand.

“We are deeply committed to our long-term relationship with Bendigo Bank. Its dedication to customers and people has always been evident, and the adoption of Gemini Enterprise demonstrates the innovative spirit and commitment to making its workforce resilient and confident for the future,”

Migliorini believes that the ongoing sharing of knowledge and best practices will see Bendigo Bank employees become AI innovators themselves. This may set new standards for customer experience and performance that could resonate across Australia’s entire financial services industry.

This expanded partnership marks a clear intention by Bendigo Bank to not just keep pace with digital change, but to lead the way in using advanced technology to serve its community better. The focus is squarely on a future where AI empowers every staff member to deliver smarter, safer, and more customer-centric banking.

For more information, head to Google Cloud