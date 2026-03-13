Beyond Apple and Samsung: Are OPPO’s New Australian Launches Worth Your Attention?

When most Australians walk into a phone or electronics store, the choice often narrows to two names: Apple or Samsung. It’s understandable. Both companies have massive brand recognition, deep retail presence, and marketing budgets that dwarf most competitors. But the reality of the tech market in 2025 is far richer than that duopoly suggests, and OPPO’s latest Australian launches are a reminder that there are genuinely compelling alternatives out there.

OPPO has just brought two new products to the Australian market: the OPPO Pad 5 tablet and the OPPO Watch S smartwatch. Both arrive into crowded categories where Apple’s iPad, Apple Watch, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab and Galaxy Watch lines all set the benchmark. That’s a tough ask. But competition is healthy, and consumers are the ones who benefit when more players show up with serious hardware.

OPPO Pad 5: Large Matte Screen

The OPPO Pad 5 is a 12.1 inch tablet targeting students, content consumers, and anyone who wants a big screen productivity device without necessarily paying Apple tax. Its 2.8K Eye Comfort Display has earned TÜV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care 4.0 certification, the first OPPO tablet globally to do so, which matters if you’re spending hours reading, studying, or watching lectures.

The battery story is strong: a 10,050mAh cell that OPPO claims delivers over 15 hours of continuous video playback. Backed by a TÜV SÜD 48 Month Class A Fluency Certification, it’s also designed to stay smooth for four years of daily use. That’s a meaningful claim at a time when planned obsolescence remains a real frustration for buyers.

On the productivity side, OPPO has leaned into AI features. The AI Recording Summary tool handles real time transcription with noise reduction, turning lectures or meetings into searchable summaries. Circle to Note lets you circle content on a split screen and pipe it straight into your Notes app.

For anyone studying maths or sciences, the Handwriting Formula Calculation feature instantly recognises and solves handwritten equations. Paired with the OPPO Pencil 2R stylus, these tools make a credible case for students in particular.

The Quad Speaker system with Dolby Vision support rounds out a package that, on paper, competes respectably against mid range iPad models.

Whether it matches Apple’s ecosystem polish and software longevity in practice is the real question. But for buyers who aren’t locked into Apple’s world, it’s a legitimate option worth evaluating.

OPPO Pad 5 (OPD2502) Key Technical Specifications

Specification Detail Size and Weight Dimensions 266.01 × 192.77 × 6.83mm Weight Approx. 597g Display Size 12.1 inches (30.63cm diagonal) Panel LCD Resolution 2800 × 1980 pixels Pixel Density 284 PPI Screen Ratio 88.50% Refresh Rate Up to 120Hz (adaptive: 30 / 60 / 90 / 120Hz) Touch Sampling Rate Up to 540Hz (default 120Hz) Brightness 600 nits typical. 900 nits HBM. Colour Gamut Vivid mode: 98% DCI-P3. Natural mode: 100% sRGB. Colour Depth 12-bit (8bit + 4bit) Processor and Storage CPU MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra (8 cores) GPU Arm Mali-G615 MC2 RAM 8GB LPDDR5X Storage 128GB UFS 3.1 USB OTG Supported Battery Capacity 10,050mAh / 38.80Wh (typical). 9,800mAh / 37.83Wh (rated). Fast Charging 33W SUPERVOOC (max). Also compatible with 33W UFCS, 33W PPS and 13.5W PD. Camera Rear Camera 8MP, f/2.0, FOV 77°, 4P lens, PDAF Front Camera 8MP, f/2.0, FOV 77°, 4P lens, fixed focus Rear Video 1080p 30fps, 720p 30fps, 1080p time-lapse 30fps Front Video 1080p 30fps, 720p 30fps, 1080p time-lapse 30fps Shooting Modes Rear: Photo, Video, Panorama, Time-lapse, Sticker, Doc Scanner. Front: Photo, Video, Selfie, Time-lapse, Sticker. Connectivity Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), 802.11a/b/g/n. WLAN tethering supported. Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 with Low Energy and BLE Audio Bluetooth Audio Codecs SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC USB USB Type-C Headphone Jack Type-C digital headphones supported. Type-C analog headphones not supported. Sensors and Biometrics Biometrics Facial recognition Sensors Ambient light, colour temperature, accelerometer, Hall sensor, proximity Software Operating System ColorOS 16.0 In the Box Contents Tablet, charger, USB data cable, user guide and safety/warranty booklet

OPPO Watch S: Slim and Light Option

The OPPO Watch S is the more striking of the two launches, if only because the smartwatch market feels even more Apple dominated than tablets.

At just 8.9mm thick and 35g, this is a genuinely slim piece of hardware, thinner and lighter than most comparable watches on the market, with a 3000 nit display that should hold up in bright Australian sunlight.

The health tracking credentials are substantial. OPPO has packed in an 8 channel heart rate sensor, a 16 channel blood oxygen sensor, a wrist temperature sensor, and ECG enabled heart rate monitoring. The 60s Wellness Overview consolidates ten health metrics including ECG, blood oxygen, sleep score and stress levels into a single one minute assessment. Sleep tracking works even for naps as short as 20 minutes.

For runners and fitness enthusiasts, the dual band L1 + L5 GPS (usually reserved for flagship tier devices) is a notable inclusion, alongside professional metrics like ground contact time, vertical oscillation and lactate threshold heart rate. These are features you’d typically find in dedicated sports watches costing considerably more.

Battery life reaches up to 10 days, with a 10 minute charge delivering a full day’s use. IP68 and 5ATM water resistance means it handles swimming and snorkelling without drama.

Compared to the Apple Watch or Samsung Galaxy Watch at similar price points, the OPPO Watch S faces stiff competition in terms of app ecosystems and third party integrations. But as a health focused, well built everyday wearable, it presents a compelling case, especially for Android users who don’t need deep iOS integration.

OPPO Watch S (OWWE262) Key Technical Specifications

Specification Detail Design Colours Phantom Black | Silver Gleam Case Material Middle frame: stainless steel. Rear shell: PA + 55% fiberglass Strap (Phantom Black) Black fluororubber strap with stainless steel buckle Strap (Silver Gleam) Tri-colour woven watch strap with stainless steel buckle Wrist Size 140 to 210mm Size and Weight Dimensions 44.98 × 44.98 × 8.9mm (excluding optical health sensor area, lugs not included) Weight (watch only) Approx. 35g (excluding strap) Weight with fluororubber strap Approx. 59g Weight with woven strap Approx. 48g Display Size 1.46 inch Panel Type AMOLED Resolution 464 × 464 Pixel Density 317 PPI Brightness Default max 600 nits. High brightness mode 1500 nits. Peak brightness up to 3000 nits (workout mode only, auto-activates in strong sunlight) Cover Glass Glass with 2.5D curved cover and impact-resistant edge Battery Capacity 339mAh (typical) / 330mAh (rated) Battery Life (heavy use) Up to 10 days (long battery life mode). Up to 7 days (typical use). Up to 4 days (AOD on) Performance Processor BES2800BP Storage 4GB eMMC Operating System ColorOS Watch 7.1 Health Features Wellness Overview 60s Wellness Overview covering ECG, heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep score and mind-body stress level Heart Rate Continuous monitoring, high/low alerts, resting heart rate, sleep benchmark heart rate ECG Sinus rhythm and atrial fibrillation detection (subject to local certification) Blood Oxygen Manual SpO2 measurement, all-day tracking, low SpO2 alerts Sleep Tracking Deep sleep, light sleep, REM, awake time, respiratory rate, sleep SpO2. Supports naps from 20 minutes Other Health Wrist temperature, breathing exercises, fall detection, cycle tracker, mind and body stress tracking Sports and Fitness Workout Modes Over 100 sports modes Auto Recognition Running, brisk walking, cycling, swimming, rowing machine, elliptical machine Professional Metrics Ground contact time, vertical oscillation, lactate threshold heart rate, aerobic training effect, cardiopulmonary capacity, recovery time, heart rate recovery rate Connectivity Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 (classic BT + BLE). Profiles: HFP v1.6, HSP v1.2, A2DP v1.2, AVRCP v1.5, SPP v1.1 Calling Bluetooth answering, dialling and calling NFC Supported (non-confidential access card) Wi-Fi Not supported Device Compatibility Android 9.0 and above. iOS 14.0 and above. Location GNSS Dual band L1 + L5: BeiDou, GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, QZSS Sensors Sensors Accelerometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic, air pressure, optical heart rate, optical blood oxygen, ECG electrode, wrist temperature, ambient light Durability Water Resistance 5ATM and IP68 In the Box Contents Watch with strap, integrated charging cable, user guide and safety/warranty booklet

Why This Matters: More Options Is Always a Win

Full disclosure: I record all my Electrifying Everything YouTube videos on an OPPO Find X8 Pro, and it’s been one of the most reliable smartphones I’ve used. The camera system is excellent and day to day it has performed without issue. That experience has given me genuine respect for what OPPO is capable of when they’re firing on all cylinders.

That said, OPPO Pad 5 and Watch S enter competitive markets where Apple and Samsung have years of software refinement and ecosystem depth on their side. These products will need to prove themselves over time, particularly around software updates, after sales support in Australia, and real world performance versus spec sheet promises.

But the broader point stands: the more serious competitors there are in this space, the better it is for consumers. Pricing pressure, feature innovation and design differentiation all benefit when companies like OPPO are pushing hard. If Apple and Samsung are all that’s on offer they can charge whatever they want to.

For Australians open to looking beyond the usual two suspects, both of these launches are worth a closer look.