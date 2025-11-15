Bitcoin’s dramatic plunge: Why its crashing and how history can guide your next move

Bitcoin has taken a brutal hit this week, plunging below US$100,000 for the first time since May and erasing nearly all of its gains for 2025. As of November 15, the cryptocurrency is hovering around US$95,000, down almost 9% over the past 7 days amid a broader risk-off mood in global markets.

This is a significant drop from the all-time high US$126,296, reached back on October 6th.

For investors watching their holdings shrink, this sudden volatility serves as a stark reminder of crypto’s wild ride.

Recent bitcoin turbulence

The sell-off accelerated on November 14, with Bitcoin crashing to a six-month low of US$94,000 before a slight rebound. This marks the steepest weekly decline in months, dragging the entire crypto market cap down by billions. Traders are reeling as what started as a minor correction has snowballed into full-blown panic selling.

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track Bitcoin saw massive outflows of nearly US$867 million in a single day, the second-highest on record, signalling waning institutional confidence.

Meanwhile, leveraged positions in the futures market are getting liquidated left and right, amplifying the downward spiral. It’s a perfect storm that’s left even seasoned holders questioning their strategy.

A glance at Bitcoin’s rollercoaster history

Bitcoin’s journey since 2009 has been defined by explosive booms followed by gut-wrenching busts, teaching us that volatility is baked into its DNA. From hitting US$1 for the first time in 2011 to soaring past US$20,000 in the 2017 frenzy, only to crash 80% the next year, each cycle has reshaped the market. The 2021 peak at US$69,000, fuelled by institutional adoption and pandemic stimulus, gave way to the 2022 bear market that bottomed out below US$20,000 amid inflation fears and scandals like FTX’s collapse.

Fast-forward to 2024, when US regulatory approvals for spot Bitcoin ETFs ignited a rally that pushed prices toward US$110,000 earlier this year. Yet history whispers that post-halving euphoria often precedes corrections, as seen after the 2020 and 2016 events. These patterns remind us that while Bitcoin has delivered staggering long-term returns, up over 100,000% since inception, short-term dips like this one are par for the course.

Unpacking the triggers behind this sell-off

A hawkish turn from the US Federal Reserve has crushed hopes for aggressive interest rate cuts, prompting investors to flee high-risk assets like crypto in favour of safer havens. With inflation ticking up and economic data pointing to a slower recovery, the broader stock market is wobbling too, pulling Bitcoin down in sympathy. Add in record selling from long-term holders, those who’ve been stacking sats for years, and you’ve got a recipe for this sharp reversal.

Scepticism around Bitcoin’s role as “digital gold” is resurfacing, especially as traditional gold has surged over 50 per cent year-to-date while BTC lags. ETF flows turning negative highlight how quickly sentiment can shift when macro headwinds bite. Ultimately, this isn’t isolated to crypto; it’s part of a global liquidity crunch that’s hammering everything from tech stocks to emerging markets.

Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman, MicroStrategy said:

“Bitcoin over the long-term would outperform both gold and the S&P 500.”

Smart strategies for bitcoin holders in choppy waters

Stay the course with dollar-cost averaging

If you’re in it for the long haul, keep buying fixed amounts at regular intervals to smooth out the bumps—this timeless tactic has turned many a dip into opportunity over Bitcoin’s history.

Diversify beyond pure crypto exposure

Balance your portfolio with stable assets like bonds or even gold ETFs to cushion against crypto’s wild swings, ensuring one bad week doesn’t derail your goals.

Set clear exit rules upfront

Define profit targets and stop-loss levels in advance to avoid emotional decisions; tools like automated alerts can help you stick to the plan without second-guessing.

As Bitcoin eyes potential rebounds toward US$120,000–US$200,000 by year-end, according to some forecasts, remember that patience has been the biggest winner in past cycles. Focus on your risk tolerance and investment horizon rather than chasing headlines.

Note: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Always consult a licensed professional before making investment decisions, and remember that cryptocurrency investments carry a significant risk of loss. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.