Black Friday: Elgato deals could be a great Xmas gift for the gamer in your life

Posted by on November 28, 2019

Elgato makes a suite of great products to support avid gamers who love to stream online and share their experiences with the world. If that’s you, or you have an avid gamer in your life, this is a great opportunity to grab them a Christmas present.

Elgato has announced their Black Friday sales for this year and there are some great savings to be had on their most popular products.

  • Stream Deck
  • Green Screen MT
  • Key Light
  • HD60S
  • 4k60 Pro MK.2
  • Cam Link 4k

As a handy guide to what’s on offer from Elgato, we’ve put together a list of what products will be reduced and where you can get them. The deals are available from November 29 to December 2.

Amazon.com.au

If you prefer to shop in person, the deals are available at JB Hi-Fi and EB Games.

