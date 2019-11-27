Black Friday: Kogan’s got a huge set of deals including $700 off Galaxy S10+

Kogan.com continues to grow the number of product categories they offer and that means when its time for deals, you’ve got a lot to choose from. This year Kogan’s Black Friday deals go hand-in-hand with offerings on Cyber Monday, the full list which you can find below.

Being one of the biggest sale events of the year, businesses are keen to extend the shopping for as long as possible and Kogan have been running some discounts all week, but the best bargains will online go live on Friday (tomorrow).

To further the savings, Kogan Money is offering a Black Friday bonus special for new Kogan Credit Card customers. Spend $500 on eligible purchases in your first 30 days from approval and earn $500 credit on Kogan.com.

While my inbox is full of plenty of lame Black Friday deals in the 10-20% off range, Kogan’s actually getting serious about slashing prices. There’s almost 45% off the price of the Samsung Galaxy S10+ and in many cases can save you hundreds of dollars off the normal price tag.

Check out the full list of deals below, complete with links to the product pages, making it probably far too easy to hit buy #SorryNotSorry.

Kogan’s Black Friday deals

Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB A Grade – 44.67% off

New price: $799.99 save $700

Dyson V8 Origin Cordless Vacuum – 33.39% off

New price: $399, save $200

Kogan 32″ Smart LED TV (Series 7 AH7500) – 52.50% off

New price: $189.99, save $210

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones – 44.86%

New price: $219.99, save $179.01

Kogan 2L Cordless Smart Glass Kettle 2200W – 63.29%

New price: $29, save $50

Trafalgar Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper with Bamboo Cover (Queen) – 50.36%

New price: $69, save $70

Kogan 43″ Smart HDR 4K LED TV (Series 8, NU8010) – 30.00%

New price: $349.99, save $150

Kogan 8kg Series 7 Front Load Washing Machine – 21.05%

New price: $299.99, save $80

Kogan 7.2L Digital Low Fat 1800W Air Fryer – 50.62%

New price: $79, save $80.99

Kogan 5-in-1 Combo Scanner – 60.32%

New price: $75, save $114

Kogan 2400W DuoGlide Cordless and Corded Steam Iron – 40.68%

New price: $35, save $24

Shangri-La Sanna Armchair – 58.16%

New price: $99.99, save $139.01

Kogan 9-in-1 Steam Stick – 60.50%

New price: $79, save $120.99

Orbis 3 Piece Luggage Sets – 50.25%

New price: $99, save $100

Kogan SmarterHome™ 4.1kW Portable Air Conditioner (14,000 BTU, Reverse Cycle) – 44.38%

New price: $499.99, save $399.01

Kogan 58″ Smart HDR 4K LED TV (Series 8 LU8010) – 48.40%

New price: $499.99, save $469.01

Ovela 5 Piece BlackStone Non-Stick Induction Cookware Set – 76.92%

New price: $39, save $130

Ovela 400TC 100%Bamboo Bed Sheet Sets – 58.82%

New price: $49, save $70

Kogan QLED 55″ Smart HDR 4K TV (Series 8, RU8510) – 27.78%

New price: $649.99, save $250

1000TC Microfibre Sheet Sets (Queen) – 75.97%

New price: $31, save $98

Apple iPhone 8 64GB Refurbished [all colours available] – 48.93%

New price: $499.99, save $479.01

Viper-X Drone with VR Headset – 50.51%

New price: $49, save $50

Barbie Dreamhouse – 37.00%

New price: $189, save $110.99

If none of those suit your needs, then it’s worth checking out the offerings for Cyber Monday.

Kogan’s Cyber Monday deals

Kogan SmarterHome™ Outdoor Pan & Tilt Smart Camera – 46.32%

New price: $79.99, save $69.01

Kogan 40″ Full HD LED TV & DVD Combo (Series 7 GF7000) – 33.16%

New price: $259.99, save $129.01

Kogan 21.5″ Full HD IPS FreeSync Monitor (1920 × 1080) – 25.93%

New price: $99.99, save $35

Kogan SmarterHome™ Full HD Slim Wireless Smart Video Doorbell with Chime – 55.00%

New price: $89.99, save $110

Kogan Pulse+ Wellbeing Smart Watch – 60.67%

New price: $35, save $54

Kogan Active + Smart Watch – 54.55%

New price: $45, save $54

Kogan Atlas 11.6″ C250 Convertible Notebook – 22.22%

New price: $279.99, save $80

HP 245 G7 14″ AMD E2-9000e 8GB RAM 1TB HDD Home Laptop – 32.76%

New price: $369, save $170

Kogan 55″ Curved Smart HDR 4K LED TV (Series 8 MU8510) – 45.50%

New price: $489.99, save $409.01

Kogan Active+ Fitness Tracker – 72.46%

New price: $19, save $50

Kogan SmarterHome™ Outdoor Pan & Tilt Smart Camera – 46.32%

New price: $79.99, save $69.01

Kogan 34″ WQHD Curved 21:9 Ultrawide 100Hz FreeSync Monitor – 24.62%

New price: $489.99, save $160

Kogan 27″ QHD IPS 75Hz LED Monitor – 31.43%

New price: $239.99, save $110

Kogan Atlas 13.3″ L500 Notebook – 22.88%

New price: $299.99, save $89.01

Slot car – 50.63%

New price: $39, save $40