Black Friday: The biggest ever deals from eBay

eBay Australia is one of the most popular shopping destinations online and for this year’s Black Friday, they have their biggest range of deals yet. Get ready because the...
Posted by on November 28, 2019

eBay Australia is one of the most popular shopping destinations online and for this year’s Black Friday, they have their biggest range of deals yet. Get ready because the deals go live from 10am on Friday 29 November.

If you subscribe to eBay Plus, as a member, you’ll receive discounts of up to 60% on top products including an Apple Watch Series 3, Apple AirPods a Dyson V8 and R.M. Williams boots. eBay will continue to have 20% off millions of items across the site.

eBay’s Black Friday deals

  • eBay Plus exclusive deals include up to 60 per cent off Apple, Dyson and R.M. Williams (highlights below)
  • 20 per cent off millions of items including Bing Lee and Dell 
  • 15 per cent off every Coles on eBay order (when you spend $100)

As well as exclusive deals, eBay Plus members get free delivery and free returns. There’s also Coles on eBay benefits including orders over $49 and 5 per cent off every shop. Sign up to eBay Plus free 30-day-trial here.

You can access all the Ebay Black Friday deals at ebay.com.au.

BLACK FRIDAY EBAY PLUS EXCLUSIVE DEALS*

Product

eBay Price

Final Price with Black Friday Deal

Total Discount

Friday 29 November @ 10:00am

Apple Watch Series 3 

$505.44

$299.00

$206.44

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) 

$249.00

$99.00

$150.00

Dyson V8 Origin

$749.00

$399.00

$350.00

R. M. Williams Adelaide Boot (womens)

$520.00

$399.00

$121.00

R. M. Williams Dynamic Flex Craftsman Boot (mens)

$540.00

$399.00

$141.00

Product

eBay Price

Final Price with Black Friday Deal

Total Discount

Friday 29 November @ 11:00am

Oral B Genius Electric Toothbrush

$179.00

$129

$50

TIMBERLAND Boots 

$180.00

$129

$51 

Zinus Metal Bed Frame

$199.00

$129

$70

Product

eBay Price

Final Price with Black Friday Deal

Total Discount

Friday 29 November @ 12:00pm

BULLET TRZ Electric Scooter 

$169.00

$99

$70 

Product

eBay Price

Final Price with Black Friday Deal

Total Discount

Friday 29 November @ 13:00pm

Peter’s Charlton Christmas Tree with LED Lighting 

$99

$79

$20 

Product

eBay Price

Final Price with Black Friday Deal

Total Discount

Friday 29 November @ 14:00pm

Lorna Jane Amy Tights

$105.99

$49

$56.99 

AbsoluteHeat Professional Curling Iron

$89.95

$49

$40.95

Chuck Taylor All Star Converse 

$79.95

$49

$30.95

Product

eBay Price

Final Price with Black Friday Deal

Total Discount

Friday 29 November @ 15:00pm

Marley Chant Portable Speaker 

$69

$39

$30

Healthy Choice 3.5L Airfryer/Air Fryer 

$89

$39

$50

The Ordinary “Buffet” + Copper Peptides 1% Double Pack

$87.85

$39

$48.85

Product

eBay Price

Final Price with Black Friday Deal

Total Discount

Friday 29 November @ 16:00pm

Google Home Mini 

$55.00

$19.00

$36

SYMA Mini Quadcopter Drone 

$31.00

$19.00

$12

Portable Stainless Steel BBQ 

$45.00

$19.00

$26
