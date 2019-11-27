Black Friday: The biggest ever deals from eBay

eBay Australia is one of the most popular shopping destinations online and for this year’s Black Friday, they have their biggest range of deals yet. Get ready because the deals go live from 10am on Friday 29 November.
If you subscribe to eBay Plus, as a member, you’ll receive discounts of up to 60% on top products including an Apple Watch Series 3, Apple AirPods a Dyson V8 and R.M. Williams boots. eBay will continue to have 20% off millions of items across the site.
eBay’s Black Friday deals
eBay Plus exclusive deals include up to 60 per cent off Apple, Dyson and R.M. Williams (highlights below)
As well as exclusive deals, eBay Plus members get free delivery and free returns. There’s also Coles on eBay benefits including orders over $49 and 5 per cent off every shop. Sign up to eBay Plus free 30-day-trial here.
You can access all the Ebay Black Friday deals at ebay.com.au.
BLACK FRIDAY EBAY PLUS EXCLUSIVE DEALS*
Product
eBay Price
Final Price with Black Friday Deal
Total Discount
Friday 29 November @ 10:00am
Apple Watch Series 3
$505.44
$299.00
$206.44
Apple AirPods (2nd Gen)
$249.00
$99.00
$150.00
Dyson V8 Origin
$749.00
$399.00
$350.00
R. M. Williams Adelaide Boot (womens)
$520.00
$399.00
$121.00
R. M. Williams Dynamic Flex Craftsman Boot (mens)
$540.00
$399.00
$141.00
Product
eBay Price
Final Price with Black Friday Deal
Total Discount
Friday 29 November @ 11:00am
Oral B Genius Electric Toothbrush
$179.00
$129
$50
TIMBERLAND Boots
$180.00
$129
$51
Zinus Metal Bed Frame
$199.00
$129
$70
Product
eBay Price
Final Price with Black Friday Deal
Total Discount
Friday 29 November @ 12:00pm
BULLET TRZ Electric Scooter
$169.00
$99
$70
Product
eBay Price
Final Price with Black Friday Deal
Total Discount
Friday 29 November @ 13:00pm
Peter’s Charlton Christmas Tree with LED Lighting
$99
$79
$20
Product
eBay Price
Final Price with Black Friday Deal
Total Discount
Friday 29 November @ 14:00pm
Lorna Jane Amy Tights
$105.99
$49
$56.99
AbsoluteHeat Professional Curling Iron
$89.95
$49
$40.95
Chuck Taylor All Star Converse
$79.95
$49
$30.95
Product
eBay Price
Final Price with Black Friday Deal
Total Discount
Friday 29 November @ 15:00pm
Marley Chant Portable Speaker
$69
$39
$30
Healthy Choice 3.5L Airfryer/Air Fryer
$89
$39
$50
The Ordinary “Buffet” + Copper Peptides 1% Double Pack
