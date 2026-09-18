BORA X BO brings a massive 19″ touchscreen and smart steam extraction to Australian kitchens

Smart home gear usually means connected lights, robot vacuums, or app-controlled climate setups, but kitchen appliances are seeing serious upgrades that solve genuine daily annoyances. Premium German-Austrian appliance maker BORA is expanding its presence across Australia with the launch of the BORA X BO, a high-end combination steam oven designed to bring commercial kitchen capability directly into residential living spaces.

Anyone who has ever cooked with steam knows the exact pain point: you open the oven door to check on a dish and end up hit in the face with a blinding cloud of hot vapour. BORA attacks this directly through clever hardware engineering, introducing automatic steam extraction and filtration that clears the chamber before you open it up.

Clever steam extraction keeps your kitchen clear

Rather than dumping cooking exhaust directly into the room, the X BO uses its Clear View extraction system. Before the oven door unlatches via the Smart Open system, the internal extraction pulls the hot vapour backward out of the chamber.

Working alongside that extraction is a built-in activated charcoal filter designed to trap food odours before they circulate through an open-plan home. For Australian houses where the kitchen typically sits at the heart of the main dining and entertaining area, keeping cooking smells and heavy moisture contained makes immediate practical sense.

“At BORA, we have always believed in challenging the status quo and rethinking what is possible in the kitchen. We transform the kitchen from a purely functional environment into a true living space, with innovative products that simplify cooking while delivering exceptional results and greater enjoyment.



The BORA X BO brings this philosophy to the oven, combining professional-level steam cooking performance with intuitive functionality and considered design to create an extraordinary cooking experience at home.” Willi Bruckbauer, Founder and CEO, BORA.

A massive 19-inch interface and app integration

Most smart appliances settle for a small, sluggish monochrome panel or an awkward dial system. BORA has taken a completely different route by fitting the X BO with a full-colour 19″ graphic touchscreen that folds out from the front panel.

The interface gives cooks instant access to guided recipes, automated presets, and fully manual temperature settings ranging from 30°C right up to 230°C. For cooks who prefer to monitor meal progress from outside the kitchen, the oven connects directly to mobile devices through the BORA One app.

To remove the guesswork from cooking meat or fish, the system includes an integrated four-point food thermometer. Because it tracks core temperatures from multiple points rather than relying on an arbitrary timer, it automatically adjusts cooking parameters to deliver consistent results across all three cooking levels.

“In Australia, the kitchen has become the central hub of the home – it’s where people cook, but it’s also where families gather, friends come together and much of everyday life happens.



That places different expectations on the kitchen design and the appliances within it. They need to perform exceptionally well, but also contribute to a space that feels considered, uncluttered and enjoyable to spend time in. BORA’s approach is very much aligned with that way of living.” Sean Burrell-Sinclair, Country Manager, BORA APAC.

Modern versatility and hands-off cleaning

Traditional kitchen layouts often suffer from appliance bloat, with standalone gadgets like dedicated air fryers or dehydrators crowding up bench space. The X BO rolls combination steaming, conventional baking, and hot air grilling into one chassis, and introduces an air fry tray accessory to tackle crispy cooking without adding another counter appliance.

When it comes to maintenance, the unit features an automated intensive cleaning cycle. Using recyclable cleaning cartridges, the oven washes and dries its own internal stainless steel chamber, eliminating the need to scrub burnt residue manually after high-heat roasts.

For integrated cabinetry, the oven measures 599 x 598 x 580 mm and can be installed flush or proud-mounted in a minimalist jet-black glass finish. BORA also offers a matching handleless multi-drawer for warming crockery or slow-cooking dishes.

BORA X BO key specifications

Display: 19-inch full-graphic foldable touchscreen

Operating temperature: 30°C to 230°C

Cooking functions: Combination steam, hot air baking, roasting, hot air grilling, air frying

Extraction: BORA Clear View automatic steam extraction with activated charcoal odour filter

Door mechanism: BORA Smart Open automated release

Temperature control: Integrated multi-point food core thermometer

Maintenance: Fully automatic intensive cleaning cycle with recyclable cartridges

Connectivity: BORA One app support

Dimensions: 599 mm wide, 598 mm high, 580 mm deep

Finish: Minimalist jet-black glass

For more information, head to BORA.