BP Chargemaster will be EV charging partner for Mercedes-Benz in the UK

If you’re a fan of the environment, electric vehicles and sustainability, then you probably see BP as the devil. Traditionally responsible for selling fuels that create damaging emissions, exactly the thing we’re trying to move past.

There is a new, better side to BP emerging and that division is called Chargemaster who has partnered with Mercedes-Benz Cars UK. Under the partnership, BP Chargemaster will install home charging wallboxes, workplace charge points for fleets and businesses, and charging infrastructure at Mercedes-Benz retail sites nationwide.

BP Chargemaster operates the UK’s largest public network called Polar and uses ABB’s Terra HP ultra-fast (up to 350kW) chargers supporting both CCS and CHAdeMO standards.

BP even sell a home charging solution for EVs, known as Smart Homecharge. This unit that allow customers to easily schedule charging to allow them to take advantage of dynamic energy tariffs, Mercedes-Benz business customers will be installing intelligent workplace charge points made by BP Chargemaster to provide them with visibility of charging across their electric vehicles fleets.

Mercedes-Benz retail sites have already started to have BP Chargemaster charge points installed, providing charging facilities for both the sales and servicing departments.

In addition to providing and installing charging points, BP Chargemaster is also providing public charging access on its Polar network to Mercedes-Benz EQC customers via Mercedes Me.

Mercedes Me Charge is an optional subscription solution that will provide basic pay-as-you-go access to the Polar network, with the ability to upgrade to Polar Plus membership, with 6 months’ free subscription, to provide access to over 7,000 public charging points across the UK.

Charge points can be accessed either via the Mercedes Me Charge card, the Mercedes Me app or the vehicle’s own media display with an integrated payment function.

“We are incredibly proud to have been re-appointed by Mercedes-Benz Cars UK to install our Smart Homecharge units for its drivers, and to have expanded our relationship to include the installation of workplace charge points for fleet customers, as well as charge points at its retail sites.” Matteo De Renzi, CEO of BP Chargemaster

According to Chargemaster, there is expected to be more than 1 million EVs in the UK by 2022. This will require significant infrastructure in public locations, at homes and workplaces to make a reality.

More information at BP Chargemaster.