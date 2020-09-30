Breaking: Nikola World 2020 is canceled, Badger reveal is no more

At the end of a new press release from Nikola Corporation, they have announced that Nikola World is no longer going ahead.

The official explanation (or scapegoat) is COVID19, but it’s clear the company has some very big issues right now, with a pending SEC investigation and their Founder Trevor Milton recently leaving the company.

Update on Nikola World: Due to COVID-19 audience size restrictions at Arizona’s major venues, we have made the decision to reschedule an in-person Nikola World until we can bring the Nikola community together safely. Any tickets related to Nikola World will be refunded or held, based on the customer’s preference. We will continue to provide progress updates across our entire product portfolio.

Typically when companies postpone an event, they provide some guidance around a new date, so attendees could book accommodation etc, but this ‘rescheduling’ definitely looks much more like a cancellation.

Nikola World 2020 was scheduled to on December 3rd and 4th in Phoenix, AZ, where the much anticipated Nikola Badger would be shown off in person. It seems that will now not take place.

Any postponement of an event in December 2020 would almost certainly push it into next year, so at very best, the event would have to be renamed Nikola World 2021.

When Nikola opened pre-orders for the Badger, they included a ‘Honey Badger’ tier that included tickets to Nikola World 2020. Interestingly the website still lists one of the benefits of this package ($5,000 deposit required) as ‘Executive series: Signed by Founder and delivered amongst the first batch of vehicles’. Here’s the problem, the founder left, so I wouldn’t be holding my breath for that one.

Nikola were also running a Badger giveaway, the winner of which was going to be announced at Nikola World 2020.

You can read the full press release here.

In an interesting move, Nikola are posting a new video today on social media, one that contains footage of their trucks, mainly from 2019 events. There’s a very brief shot (around a second) of a truck from their year’s influencer day.

With news today General Motors were delaying the closing date on the Nikola, it’d be far more advantageous for the company to show updated footage from their factory build in Coolidge, Arizona.

Recent YouTube videos still show empty fields, despite the ground-braking taking place more than 2 months ago on July 23rd.