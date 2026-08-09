Tesla Service Center to open in Albury Wodonga

Tesla is opening a brand new service site in Albury and it changes everything for regional owners. If you live in regional Victoria or southern New South Wales and drive a Tesla, you know the struggle of having to travel large distances to capital cities. Ordering the car online is easy, but getting service items addressed has always been a significant inconvenient.

While Tesla’s don’t require the regular schedule of servicing that most vehicles do, they still have parts that can break, that need to be repaired under warranty or occasionally addressed as part of recalls.

During my ownership journey which started in 2019, I’ve had a few trips to Canberra and Melbourne for different items. I had a windscreen and 12v battery replaced in Canberra, control arms and 4G modem replaced in Melbourne and met a mobile service tech in Yea to replace a mirror clip.

That is finally about to change for regional EV owners in Northern Victoria and Southern New South Wales. Tesla has officially confirmed plans to open a brand new physical service site in Albury, New South Wales.

The news comes directly from a fresh job advertisement posted on Tesla’s official careers website. The company is actively recruiting Service Technicians and Sales Executives, to establish its first dedicated workshop in the region.

New Service Site Opening – Hiring Service Technicians, Albury

If you believe you have the skills for the role(s), please consider applying at Tesla Careers – https://www.tesla.com/en_AU/careers/search/?region=2&site=AU&location=Albury.

The PD details of the Service Technician role includes a breakdown of what to expect, what you’ll be working on and what you’ll be expected to bring to the role.

What to Expect

Tesla is growing and we are opening our first location in Albury, NSW. We have an exciting opportunity for passionate and talented technicians at all experience levels to join our world-class team.



You will be working alongside high performers and with supportive management where you will be exposed to the cutting edge automotive technology. Play your part in working on the most advanced cars in production today!



As a Service Technician, you will uphold Tesla’s vehicle service standards, ensuring we deliver an exceptional experience to each and every Tesla customer. Come and build an exciting career at Tesla where you will have opportunities to learn, develop and grow.

What You’ll Do

Execute basic and advanced diagnostic and repair work on all aspects of Tesla product line.

Work independently and as a team to drive maximum service and repair efficiency.

Provide feedback to internal Tesla teams to enable continuous improvement of procedures and products.

Participate with a collaborative, inclusive, and respectful attitude in an ever-changing dynamic environment.

Consistently and concisely detail and document repairs.

Inspect and maintain service equipment and request for replacements, as required.

Partner with other teams to fulfil wider-business objectives (such as detailing and configuration of vehicles) to ensure smooth delivery of Tesla products to customers.

Assist with onboarding and training of new technicians, where required.

What You’ll Bring

Fully qualified Motor Mechanic or Registered Vehicle Technician (Certificate III in Light Vehicle Mechanical Technology or equivalent).

Minimum 2 years’ experience as a fully qualified Motor Mechanic or Technician.

Knowledge of methods, techniques, parts and tools used in the maintenance and repair of vehicles (includes testing, diagnosis, HVAC service, hydraulic, brakes, testing and repair of electronic systems and modules).

Knowledge and experience using diagnostic scan tools, following diagnostics and operating scopes.

Experience working with EVs or Hybrid Vehicles a bonus.

A creative problem solver who is open to new ideas, approaches and an advocate for the Tesla brand.

Hat tip to one of my followers DR, for letting me know.

A massive leap forward for regional EV owners

For years, Tesla drivers living along outside metro areas have faced an inconvenient logistical puzzle. Whenever a vehicle required physical workshop attention, owners were forced to make a massive commitment.

After logging a service job through the Tesla Mobile app, you were presented with the options for the nearest service location, often 300km+ away.

Choices were literally an appointment in either Melbourne or Canberra, which often required a day off work, a boring drives (the saving grace was Autopilot) and depending on where you lived, upwards of 7 hours of driving to visit a workshop on a round trip.

While electric cars require far less routine servicing than internal combustion vehicles, things still need attention. Suspension components wear down, interior components like seats and headrests may need attention, and complex electronics like the AI computer may need upgrading.

A decade of Tesla history along the Murray River

This new service site is clearly a strategic location, on the back of a steady and expanding presence in the Albury Wodonga region for a full decade.

Back in 2016, Tesla marked its territory on the border by installing a 6-bay Supercharger station in Wodonga. At the time, it was an essential charging oasis for early adopters braving the long interstate haul between Sydney and Melbourne.

That beginning proved that regional EV travel was viable along Australia’s busiest highway corridor. It laid the foundation for a much larger long term investment in the border twin cities. As local EV adoption surged, Tesla expanded its infrastructure footprint significantly.

In late in 2023, Tesla added a massive 16-bay V4 Supercharger hub at the Commercial Club in Albury, the largest in the country at the time. With the new V4 chargers, it provided faster charging speeds, longer cables for non-Tesla EVs, and vital relief for holiday travellers charging along the Hume.

As important as great destination charging infrastructure is, its only one part of the ownership puzzle. You can build all the fast chargers you want, but drivers still need local support when hardware issues pop up.

The problem with the service road trip

To understand why this new site is such a big deal, you have to look at the geography country drivers face. If you live in Wodonga, Wangaratta, Shepparton, Yarrawonga, or Wagga Wagga, your nearest service options have always been capital cities.

Driving to a Melbourne service centre like Richmond or Mulgrave involves roughly three hours on the highway each way. Factor in city traffic and waiting time at the workshop, and your quick appointment turns into a full day driving marathon.

Heading north to Canberra is no easier for most regional owners. It involves similar highway time, awkward scheduling, and unnecessary fuel or energy expense just to resolve basic mechanical items.

Mobile service limitations

Tesla offer a mobile service option, but this only extends to around half an hour out of the CBD. Their Mobile Service fleet has done a commendable job with the intention to fix minor vehicle issues right in customer driveways.

Tesla claims its mobile technicians can resolve up to 80% percent of common maintenance tasks on site. They routinely swap 12V batteries, replace cabin air filters, adjust window alignments, and fix interior trim clips without you leaving home.

That service is brilliant when it works, but mobile vans have strict physical limits. A mobile ranger cannot carry a vehicle hoist, heavy press tools, or wheel alignment rigs in the back of a van.

Accessories without the trips to capital cities

Consider one of the most common requests from regional owners: fitting an official factory towbar. While you can easily order the towbar package through the Tesla app, installing it requires putting the car on a hoist and updating the vehicle software configuration.

Because mobile service cannot safely perform hoist operations on a driveway, owners were forced to drive to Melbourne or Canberra just to get a tow hitch fitted. The same rule applies to complex suspension work, major steering repairs, or heavy structural diagnostics.

Having a dedicated workshop in Albury completely eliminates this frustration. Local owners will finally be able to book towbar installations, wheel alignments, and major mechanical work without taking a day off to travel interstate.

Closing the loop on test drives and local sales

This service announcement also builds on another recent move by Tesla in the border region. Not long ago, Tesla quietly introduced local test drive opportunities out of Albury Wodonga, including self-serve demo drives.

Self-serve test drives allow prospective customers to unlock a car using their phone and take a comprehensive trial drive without dealing with high-pressure showroom tactics. It gave regional buyers their first tastes of driving a Model 3 or Model Y on their familiar local roads.

Pairing local test drives with a permanent service centre completes the full ownership lifecycle. Locals can now test drive, order, take delivery of, and service their vehicles without leaving the region.

Removing the final barrier for country buyers

Whenever you talk to country drivers about why they haven’t bought an electric car yet, two objections always dominate the conversation. The first is charging range, and the second is service accessibility.

Tesla solved the charging objection years ago along the major highways with its extensive Supercharger network. However, the fear of having no local workshop to handle repairs remained a genuine obstacle for cautious buyers.

Telling a prospective buyer that their nearest mechanic is three hours away in Melbourne is a tough sales pitch. Having a brick and mortar service site in Albury instantly addresses that concern and will likely lead to further sales in regional Tesla orders.

It will be interesting to see if Tesla leverages this opportunity to distribute Tesla energy products. Given the high uptake of solar energy by home buyers in the region, and the many installer partners, this could be an excellent fit. It is unlikely that we see the Albury location turn into a deliver center for new buyers, at least not at this stage.

Tesla will likely be adding charging infrastructure of some description. The basic level 2 chargers are the most likely, as Tesla charges vehicles during their visits to the workshop, although dedicated supercharging isn’t out of the question, assuming the location is some distance from the existing site at the commercial club.

What regional owners can expect next

While Tesla has not announced an exact opening date or street address for the Albury facility, active recruitment indicates that site preparations are moving quickly. Usually, once technician roles are advertised publicly, site plans and potentially even fit-outs and tool installations may already be underway.

Existing Tesla owners in North East Victoria and the Riverina should keep a close eye on their Tesla mobile app in the coming months. Once the Albury location is fully operational and commissioned, it will automatically appear as a selectable option for service appointments.

This expansion proves that regional Australia is no longer an afterthought for electric vehicle makers. It is a win for local employment, a massive win for existing owners, and a clear signal that the EV transition is accelerating right across country towns.

For more information, head to Tesla

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