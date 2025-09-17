BREAKING: The wait is over, Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (Supervised) rolling out in Australia today for HW4 cars. A$149pm subscriptions are coming

I’m very happy to confirm that Tesla’s highly anticipated software update, Full Self-Driving (Supervised) is now Available in Australia & New Zealand.

Having launched as FSD (beta) back in October 2020, the United States have helped iterate on the technology which is now mature, one of the upsides of having to wait almost 5 years to get it down under.

Tesla’s FSD (Supervised) differs from regular Autopilot (included), giving it the ability to automatically indicate ahead of a corner, turn corners on city streets, navigate multi-lane roundabouts and be enabled on unmarked roads.

Having had the opportunity experience it for a week recently, the experience of using FSD (Supervised) is unlike anything you’ve ever experienced in an Australian vehicle. While not perfect, it transforms the experience, significantly reducing the cognitive load while driving. If you haven’t already seen my coverage, please visit https://techau.com.au/category/tesla/

The system has been trained on billions of kilometers, leveraging anonymous real-world driving data from the fleet of Tesla’s, to train the FSD (Supervised) software to take care of the most stressful parts of daily driving while helping make the roads safer for vehicle owners and others.

When enabled, under the driver’s active supervision, Tesla vehicles can drive people almost anywhere requiring minimal intervention. This means we’re genuinely talking about an Australian-wide release, not limited by artificial state borders.

The system utilises camera-based Tesla Vision, which relies on Tesla’s advanced suite of cameras and neural net processing to deliver FSD (Supervised) and related features.

Launch Details

Following the media launch, Tesla are finally making FSD (Supervised) available for all Model 3 and Model Y vehicles with HW4 (available as a paid OTA software upgrade). Unfortunately HW3 owners like myself, still don’t have a fixed timeline for release.

Tesla is releasing FSD (Supervised) to customers with eligible vehicles who have purchased the Full Self-Driving Capability from Thursday morning (18th September, 20205) so that as many customers as possible can wake in the morning, update their vehicles and drive to work with FSD (Supervised) activated.

At the time of writing, it was not clear if customer cars will receive the same build I reviewed (13.2.9) or a new build will ship to the cars. The build reviewed did not feature FSD drive modes or Summon (of any kind).

That aside, here’s the details of the launch of FSD (Supervised) in Australia and New Zealand and what it takes to get it on your car.

Eligible customers will be able to upgrade their vehicle to enable FSD (Supervised) by way of an ‘over-the-air’ update from anywhere with a WiFi connection.

FSD (Supervised) is available as an optional package for every new Tesla vehicle purchased in Australia and New Zealand.

Customers who have already taken delivery of an eligible vehicle without purchasing Full Self-Driving Capability can upgrade by purchasing the FSD (Supervised) package. Tesla is also looking to make FSD (Supervised) available soon by way of a subscription model for eligible vehicles.

When you enable the software, you will face a number of disclaimers/warnings that remind you of your obligations as a driver – take them seriously.

FSD (Supervised) is a hands-on feature that must be used by a fully attentive driver with additional caution and does not make the vehicle autonomous. Drivers must maintain proper control of the vehicle at all times, pay attention and be prepared to take immediate action at any moment.

FSD (Supervised) does not make the vehicle autonomous. FSD (Supervised) is an advanced driver assistance system that is intended to be used only with a fully attentive driver. It does not turn a Tesla into a fully autonomous vehicle.

Price tag

The software update, which is available for Model 3 and Model Y, currently costs A$10,100 to purchase outright. Some early Tesla fans who purchased earlier were able to secure for as low as $7,500.

There’s no escaping that price tag is a big one, and those who stretched to get into Tesla may not be able to afford that upfront cost. Thankfully Tesla has a solution.

As expected when FSD (Supervised) launched into a market, Tesla will also make the software available as a subscription, priced at A$149 per month (NZ$159). The exact date for subscriptions is not known at this time, with the company simply listing this as ‘coming soon to eligible vehicles’.

This means, assuming the monthly price doesn’t change, you’d have to subscribe for 5 years, 8 months to break even, or to have the outright purchase be a better financial decision. Given the rate at which most poeople turn over cars, it’s clear subscriptions are going to appeal to many.

We expect these will be offered month-to-month, so many people probably have the thought they’d turn it on when they go off on a holiday, then pause it when they return. Having experienced FSDs, I can assure you, it’s very hard to give up once you’ve had it.

FSD (Supervised) Suspension

Given we’ve waited for FSD (Supervised) for so long, it would be horrible to lose the features, so please pay attention. Tesla have confirmed that you will face suspended if improper usage is detected.

Use of FSD (Supervised) is suspended when a driver of the vehicle receives five FSD (Supervised) “strikeouts.” If you are on your phone, expect to get a strike as the in-cabin camera monitors your attentiveness and seeing you looking down for a period of time, or identifying a phone in the frame is certainly one way to recieve a strike.

A strikeout is when the FSD (Supervised) system disengages for the remainder of a trip after the driver receives several audio and visual warnings for inattentiveness.

In the US, a suspension lasts 1 week, although this hasn’t been confirmed locally, I expect this to be the same recipe here.

Overall

Today’s announcement will make thousands of Australian Tesla Owners very happy, having waited for years to experience this. The software is remarkably capable, although not perfect, so drivers should be ready to take over at all times.

As an Australian, it’s great to see that our country has become the the first right-hand drive market in the world for FSD (Supervised) to be made publicly available.