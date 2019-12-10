Breaking: The Holden Commodore is dead! Holden exclusively focusing on SUV and Utes

This is massive. Holden just killed the Commodore.

After ending Australian production of RWD models, Holden took the bold gamble to move production off shore and make the Commodore FWD (and later AWD). This did not go well.

Holden have just announced they will end production of the Holden Commodore in 2020, along with the Holden Astra, to focus exclusively on making SUVs and Utes.

So far this year, these segments account for 76% of sales for Holden, so for the future health of the company, that’s what they’re doubling down on.

The company has elected to retire the ZB Commodore and the BK Astra in 2020.

It is unfortunate that there’s no mention of a transition to electric vehicles in today’s announcement.

Those of us who are fans of the Supercars category will understand this makes for a very uncertain future for Holden in the sport. Included in the statement is a line about a commitment through the end of 2021, which basically means there is no commitment for 2022 at this stage.

This will be a sad day for many in Australia who’ve owned and loved the Commodore and it’s a sad end to what was a great legacy.

You can read the full statement below.