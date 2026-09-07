Bridgestone offers 4th EV tyre free for World EV Day

Electric vehicles are awesome, their ongoing costs are dramatically cheaper than ICE vehicles, but there’s one maintenance cost you can’t avoid.. tyres which are rarely cheap. Typically EVs weigh more than comparable-sized vehicles thanks to their high capacity battery packs, and combined with instantaneous torque from the electric motor(s), and the need for acoustic foam dampening, EV dedicated rubber often commands a noticeable price premium over standard passenger tyres.

If your EV is nearing its tyre replacement interval, Bridgestone Australia has launched a timely promotion timed for World EV Day. The company is running a buy three, get the fourth tyre free offer across select EV tyre lines, effectively delivering a 25 percent discount across a fresh set of four.

The promotion runs from 7 September through to 12 September 2026, covering key lines including the Bridgestone Turanza 6, the Turanza T005 EV, and the Firestone Roadhawk 2 range.

Eligible tyres and vehicle fitment options

Bridgestone has included several dedicated and EV ready tyre options in this limited time promotion, ensuring coverage for everything from compact electric hatchbacks through to high performance electric SUVs.

The Turanza 6 and Turanza T005 EV line-ups cater to rim sizes ranging from 15 inches up to 22 inches. This broad fitment window covers Australia’s most popular electric models:

Tesla Model 3 (235/45R18 and 235/40R19)

Tesla Model Y (255/45R19, 255/40R20, and 255/35R21)

BYD Atto 3, Dolphin, and Seal

MG4 and MG ZS EV

Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6

Kia EV6 and EV9

Polestar 2 and Polestar 3

For budget conscious drivers, the Firestone Roadhawk 2 EV ready range provides fitments spanning 17 inch to 21 inch rim diameters. It balances wet weather grip with lower rolling resistance, making it an accessible option for urban daily drivers.

Crunching the numbers for Australian drivers

When buying quality EV tyres in Australia, retail pricing typically sits between A$280 and A$550 per corner depending on wheel diameter, load rating, and profile. On a high volume vehicle like a Tesla Model Y rolling on 20 inch wheels, a full set of premium tyres can easily stretch toward A$1,800 to A$2,200 fully fitted and balanced.

By taking advantage of a fourth tyre free deal, drivers effectively wipe out between A$280 and A$550 from the total invoice. That brings the total outlay down to roughly A$1,200 to A$1,650 for a full set of brand new premium tyres.

For high mileage EV drivers, rideshare operators, and regional commuters who clock 25,000 to 35,000 kilometres annually, timing tyre purchases around these seasonal retail windows is one of the most effective ways to lower real-world cost per kilometre figures.

Tips for maximising your tyre life

Getting the best value from a fresh set of EV tyres requires proactive maintenance. Given the weight distribution and rear motor bias of many popular rear wheel drive and all wheel drive EVs, tyre wear is rarely even across both axles.

Here are three key practices to preserve your tread:

Stick to regular rotation intervals: Rotate tyres front to back every 8,000 to 10,000 kilometres to prevent uneven inner edge shoulder wear.

Monitor cold tyre pressure: Check pressures monthly using a calibrated digital gauge. Under inflation degrades efficiency and causes premature outer edge scrub, while over inflation reduces the contact patch.

Check alignment annually: Potholes and regional Australian road imperfections can knock suspension geometry out of spec. An accurate four wheel alignment prevents costly scrub across the tyre face.

Bridgestone stores also provide their Tyre Price Promise and Road Hazard Warranty across qualifying passenger purchases, providing an extra safety net against unexpected roadside puncture damage.

The offer is available through participating Bridgestone Select and Bridgestone Tyre Centre locations nationally until 12 September 2026.

For more information, head to Bridgestone Australia

.