Brisbane-based Prohelion announces partnership with Tritium for solar car tech

Prohelion is a Brisbane-based start-up that specialises in mobile battery solutions. Today, they announced a new partnership has been entered into with charging manufacturer Tritium.

Under the agreement, Prohelion will licence Tritium’s solar racing products, including the IQ Battery Management System (BMS) and WaveSculptor Motor Controller. Prohelion plans to use the Tritium intellectual property (IP) to manufacture battery management systems and motor controllers under the Prohelion brand and to utilise this technology within its other product lines.

Prohelion designs and manufactures high-powered, light weight mobile battery systems and provides battery support services. Established in 2016, Prohelion is a commercial offshoot from successful solar car racing team TeamArrow (www.teamarrow.com.au).

“Tritium is a respected name in the industry, and we will be leveraging the many years invested by Tritium to produce reliable, robust and high-performing solutions. The Tritium BMS is widely used among solar car teams due to its light weight, functionality and supporting software and systems. It is regarded as the first choice when building a solar car battery.” Prohelion CEO Anthony Prior

Tritium, a Brisbane-based DC fast charging manufacturer for electric vehicles, got its start creating technology

for the solar racing community. Since then, they have gone on to create a successful range of charging products to power electric vehicle infrastructure across Australia and the globe.

“Prohelion has a dynamic team behind them and I’m excited to follow their journey. I know the Tritium IP is in good hands, and we hope to see this start-up grow and produce great products domestically and overseas, generating high-skilled jobs in the community.” James Kennedy, Tritium Founder and Chief Technology Officer.

The Prohelion BMS solutions are available for sale now from the Prohelion website: prohelion.com. The WaveSculptor product will be available in June 2021.