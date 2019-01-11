British Airways selects electric London Taxis to transfer passengers

You know how the brits have those famous London Taxis? Well now there’s an electric version from the London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC). These new ones have space for 6 passengers, feature WiFi, phone, laptop and USB charging and have a panoramic roof.

British Airways have decided to go all environmentally-friendly by selecting the electric cab to service its Heathrow customers. Using electric vehicles for this passenger transfers makes plenty of sense, they cover a relatively small number of km per day and offer a smooth, comfortable ride.

One of the advantages of the shape of the car is that it offers passengers a spacious cabin and there’s still plenty of room for customers’ hand luggage.

The taxis will join British Airways’ fleet of chauffeur-driven executive vehicles, to drive premium customers at risk of missing their connecting flight to meet their next aircraft. Customers are met by the driver at the aircraft side and are driven directly to the aircraft side of their onward flight. With every ride completely free of charge, there’s no need for customers to reach for their wallets.

“It’s great to see the reaction of customers when they’re met by a London taxi at the side of the aircraft, waiting to take them on to their next flight. They’ve told us how much they appreciate this gesture, plus they love the space in the vehicle for their hand baggage. We’re also really pleased that using new generation electric taxi reduces our carbon footprint.” Daljit Hayre, British Airways’ Senior Manager, Heathrow Customer Experience

“We’re delighted that British Airways has chosen our electric vehicles to support this innovative new service. We designed the TX eCity with the aim of delighting customers with a more premium experience, and thanks to British Airways even those with the shortest of stays in London can now travel in comfort and style in the world’s most advanced electric taxi.” Chris Gubbey, CEO of LEVC

The initiative is part of British Airways’ long-term plan to reduce emissions from all vehicles at Heathrow and follows the introduction of electric aircraft pushback vehicles.

2019 is British Airways’ Centenary year. The airline is investing £6.5 billion (A$11.46 Billion) for customers over the next five years, including new aircraft, new cabins, new catering, new lounges, WiFi, and new routes.