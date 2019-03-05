Bugatti La Voiture Noire becomes world’s most expensive car at A$26.39Mil

Premium auto maker Bugatti have just revealed their latest creation, the Bugatti La Voiture Noire at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show. This car is now the world’s most expensive at US$18.68M or in Aussie dollars, A$26.39M.
The car features an incredible design, showcasing what can be achieve when there really are no budgetary pressures on a project. The handcrafted carbon fiber body is sleek and looks sexy while also achieving the aerodynamic properties required for maximum performance.
Particularly of interest is the unique wheel design, which actually hide blue calipers, a rare embellishment of colour in an otherwise stealthy finish.
The car is incredibly powerful power plant which makes an incredible 1,118.55kW or 1,500HP and 1,600 Nm of torque from it’s 16-cylinder, 8.0-liter engine. This is the same engine that is found in the as the Chiron, Chiron Sport, and Divo and powers the car to speeds in excess of 400km/hr.
Unfortunately they’re only making 1 of these cars and it’s already sold. If you’ve ever wondered what billionaires buy when they have everything, they buy Bugatti’s.
As crazy and obscene as the Bugatti La Voiture Noire seems, I am glad that we live in a world where this madness is possible.