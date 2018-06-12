Buy an item from Bunnings and have hipages trades install for fixed price

Bunnings has teamed up with hipages, a platform that enables you to hire trusted local tradies, to simplify the purchase of a toilet. This is just the tip of the iceberg as this model could be leveraged for all kinds of purchase / installation combinations for the products available at Bunnings. I really like this idea as the two company’s offer two complimentary products. When you buy something like a toilet, that’s not the end of the story, you have a task list of finding the right plumber checking their credentials, work history, then scheduling an appointment, the whole task of replacing an item like a toilet, blows out to be a massive headache.

By adding a solution for the installing (at a fixed-price), more people will buy the products, so Bunnings win. With more people buying products like toilets that require skilled installation, hipages tradies get more work, so it really is a perfect example of win-win. What about a deal with an electrician to install some lights, or a carpenter when you buy a door.

I’d actually love to see more Aussie businesses partner up like to make the purchase and installation experience seemless, straight forward and at a reasonable price.

Bunnings Managing Director, Michael Schneider said,

This is an exciting offer for Bunnings customers and local tradies across Australia, making it easier and more affordable for customers to update their bathroom and connect with local tradies to assist with those jobs that require a licensed tradesperson.

This service is available now at all Bunnings stores across Australia, following a successful four-week trial in 15 Bunnings stores across Newcastle and the Central Coast, earlier in the year.

Co-Founder, CEO & Executive Director, hipages, David Vitek said,

We’re thrilled to partner with Bunnings, to help more Australians experience the benefit and ease of being able to instantly book a qualified, local tradie online. Bunnings customers simply purchase the installation in-store with their toilet suite, then follow a simple process to connect with a hipages tradie.

hipages collaborates with over 4,000 plumbers nationwide. These professionals go through a vetting process on sign up, which includes license and ABN checks.

The installation of a Bunnings toilet will cost $275 (plus cost of toilet suite) with full disposal of the old unit. It is available across the complete range of back to wall and close coupled toilets in the Bunnings range.

How it works?

The customer purchases a back to wall or close coupled toilet suite at a Bunnings Warehouse store and can add a hipages toilet installation voucher at the checkout Using their unique voucher code, the customer then organises a time with a hipages plumber to install their toilet suite. Booking can be made online, in store at the Special Orders desk or over the phone The hipages plumber installs the toilet at the time agreed, removing the old unit for disposal.

The hipages toilet installation service includes: