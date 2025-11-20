BYD ATTO 1 secures 5-star ANCAP rating proving budget EVs don’t compromise on safety

It wasn’t that long ago that buying a budget-friendly vehicle meant you had to accept a compromise on safety.

For years, the Australian market has been conditioned to believe that if you want the latest active safety features and five-star protection, you need to spend upwards of A$40,000.

That narrative has just been completely dismantled.

BYD has confirmed today that their latest entry into the Australian market, the compact BYD ATTO 1, has achieved a maximum five-star ANCAP safety rating.

This is a massive moment for the local EV market, not just because of the score, but because of the price tag attached to the car achieving it.

With a starting price of just A$23,990 excluding on-road costs, the ATTO 1 is effectively democratising safety in a way we haven’t seen before.

It proves that the transition to electric vehicles doesn’t just mean cleaner air for our cities, but potentially safer streets for everyone.

A clean sweep across the board

The five-star rating isn’t a borderline result or a technicality; it reflects a comprehensive performance across all of ANCAP’s rigorous assessment categories.

Crucially, this rating applies to both ATTO 1 variants available at launch, meaning buyers of the entry-level model aren’t penalised with lesser structural protection.

The breakdown of the scores shows just how well this compact platform has been engineered.

In Adult Occupant Protection, the ATTO 1 scored an impressive 82%, a solid result that competes well with vehicles twice its size.

For families looking at this as a second run-around or a first car for a young driver, the Child Occupant Protection score of 86% is the standout statistic.

This is a critical metric for Australian parents, and seeing a score this high in a compact vehicle inspires a lot of confidence for the school run.

Vulnerable Road User Protection came in at 76%, while Safety Assist, which judges the effectiveness of the car’s active technology, scored 79%.

These aren’t just numbers on a page; they translate to real-world scenarios where the vehicle actively works to prevent accidents before they happen.

Tech that watches out for you

At techAU, we are constantly banging the drum that software is just as important as hardware in modern vehicles.

The ATTO 1’s safety suite is a testament to that, packing a level of sensor technology that used to be reserved for premium German sedans.

Standard equipment includes Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), which ANCAP noted performed strongly across car-to-car, pedestrian, cyclist, and motorcycle scenarios.

It even handled junction scenarios effectively, which is one of the trickier tests where a car must detect oncoming traffic while turning.

Beyond just stopping the car, the ATTO 1 features Lane Departure Assist (LDA) and Emergency Lane Keeping Assist (ELKA) to keep you on the blacktop.

For those who do a lot of highway driving, the Forward Collision Warning (FCW) and Intelligent Speed Limit Control (ISLC) are welcome additions to reduce driver fatigue.

Perhaps most interesting for a car in this price bracket is the inclusion of a direct driver-monitoring system.

This technology uses interior cameras to ensure the driver is paying attention to the road, adding another layer of preventative safety that addresses distraction—one of the biggest killers on our roads.

It creates a digital safety net that surrounds the vehicle, protecting not just the occupants but everyone else interacting with the road environment.

Structural integrity on a budget

While the software does the heavy lifting to avoid crashes, the physical structure needs to stand up when an impact is unavoidable.

The ANCAP testing revealed that the ATTO 1 is incredibly robust for its size.

It clinched maximum points for side-impact testing, a notoriously difficult area for smaller cars due to the lack of crumple zones compared to larger SUVs.

It also secured maximum points in oblique pole testing and whiplash protection.

This speaks volumes about the engineering of the dedicated EV platform BYD is using.

By designing the vehicle around the battery pack from day one, rather than adapting an internal combustion engine chassis, engineers can optimise load paths for better crash energy absorption.

It is reassuring to see that “compact” does not equate to “fragile” in the era of modern electric vehicle manufacturing.

Changing the value perception

The conversation around electric vehicles in Australia has shifted dramatically in the last 12 months.

We have moved from “range anxiety” being the primary concern to “price parity” being the main barrier to adoption.

With the ATTO 1 starting at A$23,990, we are now seeing EVs that are actually cheaper than many of their petrol-powered rivals.

However, the lingering scepticism has always been about quality and safety at that price point.

Consumers often rightfully ask, “What has been cut to make it this cheap?”

This ANCAP result provides a definitive answer: safety was not on the chopping block.

Stephen Collins, the COO of BYD Australia, highlighted this commitment to maintaining high standards despite the aggressive pricing strategy.

“Safety is fundamental to BYD’s mission, so we’re pleased to see the ATTO 1 recognised at the highest level by ANCAP. This rating further cements our commitment to delivering world-class vehicles that combine leading technology, exceptional value, and uncompromising protection for drivers, passengers, and all road users.” Stephen Collins, the COO of BYD Australia

It is a strong statement that challenges other manufacturers to step up their game.

If BYD can deliver a five-star safety suite including advanced driver monitoring and robust structural integrity for under A$24k, there are very few excuses left for legacy brands offering stripped-out base models.

The verdict for Australian buyers

For the tech-savvy consumer, the ATTO 1 represents an interesting proposition. You are getting a software-defined vehicle with over-the-air update capabilities and a verified five-star safety rating for the price of a used car.

The inclusion of the Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and the full suite of ADAS as standard essentially makes this the new benchmark for value.

It removes the “safety tax” that often forces budget-conscious buyers into less safe vehicles.

Whether you are a fleet manager looking to lower your OH&S risk or a parent buying a first car for your teenager, the math just got a lot easier.

The BYD ATTO 1 is now available to order, starting at A$23,990 excluding on-road costs.

For more information, head to https://bydautomotive.com.au