BYD hiring Electric Passenger Car-Channel Development Manager and Electric Bus National Account Manager in Sydney

Chinese automaker BYD (Build Your Dreams) has this afternoon posted 2 job adverts for Sydney positions, searching for an Electric Passenger Car-Channel Development Manager and Electric bus-National Account Manager.

Founded back in February 1995, the company has established over 30 industrial parks worldwide and has played a significant role in industries related to electronics, automobiles, new energy and rail transit.

BYD Australia is looking for an excellent Sales & Relationship Manager to explore new cooperation opportunities and drive BYD electric buses to our partners and customers in Australia.

While BYD and Chinese automakers more generally are looked upon as our best opportunity for more affordable EVs, to date, they have not yet delivered a meaningful product to our market. These two job adverts indicate a promising sign that things are changing.

The Details of the two positions is provided below.

Electric Passenger Car-Channel Development Manager

About the role

BYD Australia is seeking a motivated Channel Development Manager to join our team in Sydney, to develop and establish a dealership channel and structure of BYD’s electric passenger vehicle in collaboration with the business development and sales manager.

You will be responsible for：

Develop and establish a complete network and structure of electric passenger car in Australian market, including training, sales, aftersales, marketing and logistics operations;

Manage our electric vehicles’ launch process to the channel including, a launch calendar, development roadmaps, volume forecasts, product and service penetration strategy and metrics;

Manage channel strategy execution, including implementing dealer agreements, monitoring dealer performance against agreements, building dealer growth models;

Develop partners knowledge on BYD technology and work with sales and technical team to provide training to partners;

Work closely with HQ and local team and develop electric vehicles service structure which can be successfully applied to Australian market;

Maintain good relationships with key stakeholders.

Requirements

Minimum 5 years’ experience in relevant channel management experience in the automotive industry;

Degree qualification in an appropriate engineering/science discipline;

Good understanding of the regulatory landscape with sound knowledge of up-to-date industry and governmental developments and policy changes;

Understanding of independently owned dealer networks or distribution arrangements;

Familiarity with manufacturer/distributor co-branding go-to-market approaches;

In-depth knowledge of a key system or subsystem associated with electric technology, such as battery or energy storage systems;

Working knowledge of functional safety processes and standards (e.g., ADRs, ISO26262) for automotive safety-related systems preferred;

High level of consulting, influencing interpersonal and communication skills with strong determination to achieve results;

Strong networking and influencing management skills.

For more info or to apply, visit Seek.com

Electric bus-National Account Manager

About the role

We are looking for an excellent Sales & Relationship Manager to explore new cooperation opportunities and drive BYD electric buses to our partners and customers in Australia.

Responsibilities

Exploring and identifying commercial opportunities from government initiatives and incentives;

Engaging and driving strategic partnerships with key industry stakeholders, including policy makers, industry associations, government agencies for potential project collaborations;

Working closely with HQ and R&D team and developing electric bus marketing and service plans which can be successfully applied to Australian market;

Maintaining good relationships with key stakeholders and implementing CRM plan.

Requirements

A minimum of 5 years’ experience in relevant engineering experience in the automotive sector;

Degree qualification in an appropriate engineering/science discipline;

Good understanding of the regulatory landscape with sound knowledge of up-to-date industry and governmental developments and policy changes;

Sound knowledge of vehicle mechanical design, electrical and software systems, their architecture, and integration on vehicles;

Working knowledge of Functional Safety processes and standards (e.g., ADRs, ISO26262) for automotive safety-related systems;

In-depth knowledge of a key system or subsystem associated with electric technology, such as battery or energy storage systems;

High level of consulting, influencing interpersonal and communication skills with strong determination to achieve results.

If you’re interested, check out the full position at seek.com