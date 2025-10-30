BYD partners with Amber to provide V2G warranty in Australia for 50 customers in new trial

For years now, we’ve been talking about the enormous potential of Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) technology, for many, its the logical next step in home energy and electric vehicle ownership.

This has the potential to turn your EV into a giant battery on wheels that can power your home and even earn you money. The promise is massive, but the uptake in Australia has been hampered by one major roadblock: the dreaded warranty void.

Today, that barrier is finally starting to crumble, thanks to an exciting announcement from energy retailer Amber and EV giant BYD. Amber’s latest milestone in its Vehicle-to-Grid trial with the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) includes a massive win for consumers.

BYD has officially confirmed it will warranty 50 Amber customers’ electric vehicles as part of the pioneering V2G program.

The warranty hurdle

Warranty concerns have been a massive sticking point, a final hurdle preventing V2G from scaling in Australia. Owners of expensive EVs have been understandably hesitant to connect their car’s battery to a bi-directional charger, fearing it would void the manufacturer’s warranty on the most critical and costly component of their vehicle.

With BYD stepping up, the initial participants in Amber’s trial can now join with complete confidence, knowing their EV battery is fully covered. This is a game-changer and sets a significant precedent for other manufacturers in the Australian market.

The Vehicle-to-Home (V2H) and Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G), collectively known as V2X, systems represent the natural evolution of Amber’s already industry-leading battery automation services.

This comprehensive trial is designed to powerfully demonstrate how an EV can operate as a dynamic, flexible source of power. It allows for powering homes, significantly reducing, or even completely eliminating, energy bills, and providing an avenue for earning income by selling stored energy back into the grid.

Earning real money with your EV

The financial incentives are already proving to be incredibly compelling for early adopters. Unlike simply charging an EV overnight from often coal-reliant sources, V2G with Amber actively helps offset coal demand and dramatically increases the demand for renewable energy. This is a crucial step in supporting the clean energy transition.

Early results from the trial have shown genuinely impressive financial value across a range of participating households. One NSW household reported earning an incredible A$300 overnight, while a Victorian household clocked up a total earning of A$257 in a single day. These numbers vividly illustrate the potential for V2G to transform the economics of EV ownership in Australia.

Smarter V2G Integration

Amber Co-CEO and Co-Founder Dan Adams highlights the unique value proposition of their system, moving away from restrictive mandates. He explains that EVs represent the largest and most flexible battery that the majority of households will ever own. The trial showcases what is truly possible when Australia’s massive adoption of rooftop solar is combined with the rapid rise of electric vehicles.

“Unlike other V2G trials that lock customers into strict charging hours or minimum plug-in times, our approach incentivises customers to plug in, to power their homes or earn from the grid while giving households full flexibility – they keep the value, and Amber’s automation does the work,” Dan Adams, Co-CEO and Co-Founder, Amber.

He continued by saying that unlocking this potential delivers real financial wins for customers while simultaneously supporting the essential transition to renewables across both the energy and transport sectors.

The core technology behind Amber’s solution is its intelligent automation, which seamlessly manages energy flow to maximise customer benefit and grid support without manual intervention.

Manufacturer support is key

The involvement and commitment from a major car manufacturer like BYD cannot be overstated; it is the lynchpin for mass adoption. Their willingness to guarantee the EV battery warranty removes the single greatest source of apprehension for EV owners considering V2G. This is a massive vote of confidence in the technology and the future of two-way energy flow.

“BYD is extremely proud to partner with Amber, a like minded pioneer and disruptor in the energy space,” BYD Chief Product Officer, Sajid Hasan,

He added that by working together, they will help customers unlock the full potential of their New Energy Vehicle to power their homes and/or harnessing excess solar and sending it back to the grid, when the grid needs it.

The health of your EV battery

A critical concern often raised by prospective participants is the long-term effect of V2G on EV battery health. Amber is keen to address this head-on.

The trial is also specifically designed to show that V2G with Amber will not affect an EV’s battery health beyond what is considered normal, standard driving use. This is crucial for assuring customers that participating in the energy grid does not come at the expense of their vehicle’s lifespan.

The road to commercialisation

The interest in V2G is clearly enormous, demonstrating a strong consumer appetite for this technology. Amber already has nearly 4,000 Australians on its V2G waitlist, with a full commercial product rollout aggressively planned for 2026. This level of interest confirms that the market is ready for V2G once the technical and warranty hurdles are fully cleared.

The initial 50 chargers for the trial, which are central to proving the concept at scale, will be supplied by StarCharge. StarCharge is a leading global provider of V2G technology and specialises in bi-directional charging equipment. The trial is not limited to a single hardware vendor, which is an intelligent, pragmatic approach. Amber has confirmed that it will also test chargers from all compatible brands available in Australia, including those from SigEnergy, an existing home battery partner.

More compatible vehicles and participants will be added to the trial in the coming months as Amber works to scale the operation. Customers currently taking part in the trial benefit from absolute flexibility. They face no minimum plug-in time requirements and get to keep the full financial value that their EV is able to deliver to their household or the grid. This customer-first approach is key to achieving widespread acceptance and adoption.

The Two-Way Future

The partnership between Amber and BYD, and the commencement of this major V2G trial, marks a huge turning point for Australia’s energy landscape. By removing the warranty roadblock and demonstrating significant financial returns, V2G technology is poised to move from a niche concept to a mainstream reality.

Our electric vehicles are becoming more than just transport; they are becoming essential, valuable components of the renewable energy network. The future of energy is decentralised, flexible, and now, officially covered by your car’s warranty.

For more information, head to https://www.amber.com.au