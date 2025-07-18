BYD’s meteoric rise continues, smashing 60,000 Australian sales

BYD’s remarkable growth story in Australia has hit another major milestone, with the electric and hybrid vehicle brand officially surpassing 60,000 national sales. This achievement solidifies its position as a serious contender, having secured a record fifth-place finish among Australia’s highest-selling automotive brands in June.

To mark the occasion, BYD’s Chairman and President, Mr Wang Chuanfu, personally attended a special handover ceremony for the 60,000th vehicle. This hands-on approach from the company’s top executive is a powerful statement of BYD’s deep and growing commitment to the Australian market.

Record-breaking growth

Achieving 60,000 sales in less than three years is an impressive feat, and the company shows no signs of slowing down with a forecast of more than 40,000 deliveries in 2025 alone. The brand’s momentum is accelerating, fuelled by a record-breaking first half of the year.

June 2025 set a new benchmark with 8,156 monthly deliveries, representing a staggering 368% year-on-year growth. This surge has been significantly supercharged by the successful launch of Australia’s first plug-in hybrid Ute, the BYD SHARK 6.

A message from the chairman

Chairman Wang shared his thoughts on the achievement and the strong connection forming between BYD and Australian consumers.

“Personally, it’s very meaningful. It shows that Australian customers are embracing our vision to Cool the Earth by 1°C. For BYD, 60,000 represents 60,000 families and individuals helping drive the transition to cleaner transport. Australia is a key market for the BYD Brand.



It’s a highly competitive, advanced automotive market with an educated customer that values innovation, safety, and sustainability. Success here is a signal to the world that BYD vehicles can meet and exceed the expectations of mature markets.



The learnings we gain from Australia help shape our products and approach globally. Our success in Australia would not have been possible without the strong partnership and commitment of EVDirect. As our exclusive distributor, they have been instrumental in bringing BYD’s vision to Cool the Earth by 1°C to Australian customers.



We are proud of what we have achieved together and look forward to continuing this successful collaboration as we enter the next phase of growth.” Mr Wang Chuanfu, Founder, Chairman and President, BYD

As BYD finalises its transition to a fully factory-backed operation in Australia, the crucial role of its distribution partner, EVDirect, was acknowledged as fundamental to its local success. The collaboration is set to continue as the brand enters its next phase of expansion.

For more information, head to https://bydautomotive.com.au/