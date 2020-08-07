Cadillac LYRIQ EV SUV will offer hands-free driving with Super Cruise in 2023

Today another electric vehicle was announced and is destined to join a growing list of all-electric SUVs. General Motors’ luxury brand Cadillac has announced the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq.

In terms of design, reactions online appear to be split, largely as a result of company’s using the switch to EVs as a chance to rethink everythink about cars.

By necessity, the front end of electric cars look substantially different, given there’s no need for the air vents to bring air into the internal combustion engine. With an EV, it’s important to be incredibly aerodynamically efficient, as every piece of drag reduces from the very marketable range number.

The Cadillac Lyriq is set to come with some pretty impressive technology and interior design. The only caveat is that this is being referred to as a ‘show car’ and has disclaimers on the website that things could change before this reaches production.

Assuming GM are able to deliver, here’s what’s on offer.

Super Cruise

LYRIQ will offer Super Cruise. GM is actually one of the first company’s to enable truly hands-free driving. This is achieved thanks to a driver monitoring camera that ensures you’re not asleep, dunk etc.

The feature is only available on select highways but does represent a very different approach to automation.

Augmented Reality Heads-up display

LYRIQ will offer an augmented reality head-up display, which employs two planes: a near plane indicating speed, direction and more, and a far plane displaying transparent navigation signals and other important alerts.

Interior design

The interior is actually another fresh take on what’s possible when you don’t have legacy inertia holding you back. Cadillac has been bold in leaving most physical buttons behind and have opted for capacitive touch for many.

There’s a massive 33″, driver-centric curved LED display that is comfortably within reach and surfaces content like music, navigation and more.

I actually really enjoy what’s happening in the rear seats. On the back of front seats, we see integrated displays. While this is not a new concept, it is really well executed in the Lyriq. Between the rear seats is another display that offers rear passengers the ability to control their climate control.

Despite our lives being incredibly connected, most rear seats are the same as they were for decades, but this interior looks to be far more of a rethink than simply adding a couple of USB ports and calling it a day.

Performance

Cadillac still isn’t talking precise performance numbers, but are promising those familiar EV geforces that push you firmly into the seat. The Lyric will be offered in a Rear-Wheel-Drive and Performance All-Wheel-Drive variant.

Charging and range

Cadillac aren’t yet giving a specific range, but are suggesting it’ll be able to achieve more than 300 miles (482.803km).

Lyric will offer at-home Level 2 (AC) charge rates up to 19kW and public DC fast-charging rates of up to 150 kW.

At the end of the day, another EV coming to market is a great thing. Even better when it’ s from a legacy brand. The price and final performance and range figures will be really important to how well the Lyric does in the market, but I for one would love to see GM bring it to Australia.