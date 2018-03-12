Canadian Modular Farms expand to Australia with vertical hydroponic farm

Modular Farms Co is a company from Canada that is now expanding into Australia. The first permanently located ‘Modular Farm’ in Australia is now located at Eat Street Northshore in Brisbane. Inside it features a vertical hydroponic farm that will help provide fresh herbs and vegetables to the numerous food vendors located within the food and entertainment precinct there truly encompassing the farm to fork ethos.

With a new Australian HQ based in Brisbane, Modular Farms Australia will make its unique indoor farming technology available to the Oceanic region. This includes the manufacturing of its state-of-the-art farming modules designed for scalability and to deliver maximum ‘Return on Investment’ for agriculturalists. The farm of the future: a vertical hydroponic system, is able to grow food sustainably and cleanly for everyone to enjoy and can be utilised anywhere, including those regions prone to devastating droughts.

The modular design of the farm blends perfectly into the shipping container landscape that is synonymous with the market’s aesthetic whilst the sustainable method of farming aligns with Eat Streets ethics and values.

John Stainton, one of the partners in Eat Street said,

“We are thrilled to have our very own Modular Farm here at Eat Street Northshore. James and the modular team are now part of the family and the produce they are able to supply ensures we have a constant, and consistent supply of high quality, fresh food for our customers without the food miles. You can’t get much fresher than having a farm on-site.”

Leading Modular Farms Co in Australia are James and Prue Pateras, who aim to connect with local businesses, entrepreneurs and farmers, including those still recovering from, or experiencing drought.

Director, Modular Farms Australia, James Pateras said,

“Having grown up on a farm near Melbourne and having experienced first-hand the distressing effects of drought, I wanted to create a new business model for farming, based on a concept of doing more with less.

With an invested interest in technology I knew it had the capability of improving productivity, sustainability and farming life. This is ultimately what I feel we have achieved.

Current farming practices are over 100 years old and are unsustainable for the next 100 years. Using Modular Farms technology, we are reducing food waste, increasing food security, and eliminating supply chain logistics to cut food miles.

We are excited to be able to showcase what this amazing product can do by partnering with Eat Street Northshore and are so grateful for the opportunity it has afforded us. We welcome people to come and taste our produce in the delicious food being served at ESN.”