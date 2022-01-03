Can’t find a Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Test? There’s a site for that, meet ‘Find a RAT’

Right now, if you’re in Australia and concerned you may have contracted Covid-19, you’ll need to find a Rapid Antigen Test. That sounds easy, but thousands of locations are completely sold out. If you need this to confirm you don’t have Covid, to return to work, or travel, then the availability is a huge issue, on top of calming your nerves.

As often happens with technology and creatives, someone has developed a service known as ‘Find a RAT’ that allows you to find locations of retail outlets and pharmacies that have stock available.

The service is really straight forward to use, simply visit https://findarat.com.au pan around the map or search the locations on the left to find ‘in stock’ locations nearby. The site relies on user submissions for the latest updates, so will require you to sign up to avoid spam on the site.

You will want to pay attention to how recent the status for each site is, as news about availability of these high-demand tests, will spread rapidly.

Awesome work by the developers to get this together and help solve the issue, while politicians argue about the problem.