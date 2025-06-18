Canva offering text-to-video AI with Google’s Veo 3 model up to 1080p

Canva has just rolled out a powerful new feature that allows users to create video clips simply by typing a text description. This new tool, named ‘Create a Video Clip’, is powered by Google’s advanced VEO-3 model.

This marks a significant step for the Australian design platform, moving it further into the realm of AI-powered content creation. The new functionality is set to be a game-changer for marketers, content creators, and small businesses who can now generate short, professional videos with ease.

The integration of Google’s VEO-3 is a notable move, making high-quality video generation more accessible. This is one of the first commercial applications of the VEO-3 model since its announcement.

“We’re taking video creation on Canva to the next level by integrating one of this year’s biggest AI innovations, Google’s Veo 3 model, into Canva AI. Video is increasingly critical to our community and now it’s never been easier to create stunning clips with perfectly synchronised dialogue and rich, immersive soundscapes.



This is a step change in AI-powered creativity, and we’re thrilled to partner with Google on being one of the first platforms to offer Veo 3,” Danny Wu, Head of AI Products at Canva.

Generate video from text

The core of the new feature is its ability to interpret a user’s text prompt and generate a unique eight-second video clip complete with audio. Powered by Google’s VEO-3, the tool can understand nuanced instructions, allowing for control over the subject, action, and overall style of the video, whether you’re after a cinematic look, animation, or even a stop-motion feel.

Users can get quite specific with their prompts, dictating camera movements like aerial shots or close-ups, and setting the mood with lighting descriptions like “warm tones” or “blue light.” The integrated audio generation is also a standout, as it can create synchronised dialogue, ambient background noise, and even musical scores based on the text description, bringing a new level of life to the generated content.

Full editing suite

Once a video clip is generated by the AI, it seamlessly drops into your Canva design, behaving just like any other video element. It can be trimmed, split, and positioned on the timeline with ease, allowing for precise control over the final composition.

From there, you can leverage Canva’s entire suite of editing tools. This means you can overlay text, add your own branding elements, incorporate additional video clips, and access Canva’s extensive library of graphics and music to build a complete and polished video project. For users with a Canva Pro subscription, further enhancements like AI-powered background removal and voice enhancement can also be applied.

High-resolution output

The AI-generated video clips are produced in a high-definition 1920×1080 resolution, which is the standard for Full HD. This ensures that the base clip is crisp, clear, and suitable for a wide range of uses, from social media posts to professional presentations.

When you’re ready to export your final project from Canva, you have control over the output quality. While the AI generates at 1080p, Canva Pro users have the option to export their entire video project in resolutions up to 4K, ensuring the best possible quality for platforms that support it.

The new ‘Create a Video Clip’ feature is being rolled out to paid Canva subscribers. This includes users on Canva Pro, Teams, and Enterprise plans, as well as Canva for Nonprofit users.

Initially, users will be able to generate up to five video clips per month, with Canva indicating that this limit will be expanded in the future. Clearly once users get hands-on with their feature and understand the possibilities, 5 generations really isn’t going to cut it. We’ve recently seen Google expand the Veo 3 offering for their customers, so expect more on this front soon.

In Australia, a Canva Pro subscription costs A$164.99 per year for one person.

For teams, the pricing for Canva for Teams starts from A$135 per user, per year, with a minimum of three users.

For more information, head to https://www.canva.com/ai-video-generator/