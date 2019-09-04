Chargefox adds its 5th ultra-rapid recharging location at the start of the Great Ocean Road

RACV continues its partnership with electric vehicle network Chargefox to build Australia’s largest ultra-rapid electric vehicle charging system.

Today saw the official opening of the 5th charging location, making progress on the total 21 locations in the project.

The latest location is the RACV Torquay Resort, located at 1 Great Ocean Rd, it’s just 23.7km south of Geelong, this is one of the more picturesque parts of the state. On hand for the launch was the Hon. Lily D’Ambrosio, local MP Darren Cheeseman and representatives from RACV and Chargefox.

The full network will be completed by the end of 2019, that means there’s still lots to finish over the next few months. Eight of the in Victoria.

The charging stations are a combination of ABB (left) and Tritium (right) chargers. Both support the two major charging standards, CHAdeMO and CCS2, making them suitable for all current and future EVs (excluding only low range AC-only EVs), including Tesla when used with an adapter.

Those cars that can support the highest speeds could add around 400 kilometres of range in 15 minutes.

“More of these charging stations will boost tourism, reduce carbon emissions and help us build a cleaner, more sustainable future.” Victoria’s Minister for Energy, Environment and Climate Change, The Hon. Lily D’Ambrosio

With the extra 17 ultra-rapid charging stations in development, the Chargefox ultra-rapid network will soon connect the east coast of Australia, from Brisbane, down through Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne and across to Adelaide. Those in Western Australia and Tasmania are also on the to-do list.

This will make electric vehicle charging faster and easier for all Australians and support efforts to bring Australia’s vehicle emissions in line those of the USA and Europe.

“RACV has seen a growing trend in the market of battery-powered and hybrid vehicles, so charging will undoubtedly become an increasingly important part of our members’ journeys in the future. Providing access to a quality network is critical, and RACV is pleased to work with Chargefox to deliver this network. Torquay is the starting point to one of the world’s most scenic coastal drives so to be able to offer a reliable and fast EV charging station for people travelling along this beautiful coastline is exciting. This means EV drivers can travel more confidently and enjoy the drive instead of being concerned about where they can charge.” Nicole Brasz, Executive General Manager, Home and Energy Division at RACV

Given today’s charging location is located at the start of the Great Ocean Road, a route many EV owners would love to transit, it’d be great to see another charger at the other end newar Warnambool. The tip is 243 km in distance and is one of Australia’s most popular tourist attractions.